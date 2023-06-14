https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/trump-arraignment-in-miami-nato-war-games-pentagon-spending-1111126048.html

US mainstream media refuse to acknowledge their role in propping up the political binary, and Russia becomes a forbidden artistic setting.

Professor of law and public policy Robert Hockett joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss former President Donald Trump's federal arraignment, next steps in the Federal Reserve’s management of the inflation crisis, the controversy surrounding the Saudi-led merger of the PGA and LIV golf tours, and the long term effects of the commercial abandonment of US metropolitan centers.Former associate deputy attorney general of the United States Constitutional scholar and Bruce Fein discusses a faith-based smart phone application that conducts excessive online surveillance for authorities, a decision on prohibited discriminatory redistricting, and what is next regarding a decision allowing non-violent felons to purchase guns.Political and foreign affairs analyst Dr. Kenneth Surin discusses the rise of conspiracy theories in the UK, the investigation into the Scottish National Party’s finances, NATO’s summer war games, and when that bloc will further expand.Interim Director of Veterans for Peace Mike Ferner discusses the continued dominance of military spending in the US federal budget, how an overwhelming majority of federal workers are military-related, how the inability to audit the Pentagon and its contractors demonstrates the limits of the rule of law in the US, and how the dominance of the military warps decision-making and actions across government.The Misfits also discuss a new report that the CIA warned Kiev not to attack the Nord Stream pipelines.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

