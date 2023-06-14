https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/trump-arrives-in-miami-to-face-federal-charges-1111121053.html
Trump Arrives in Miami to Face Federal Charges
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the indictment of former US President Donald Trump on a number of charges.
Angie Wong - Political Commentator and Journalist
Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of The Misty Winston Show
Armen Kurdian - Retired Navy Captain, Entrepreneur & Former County Council Candidate
Rory Riley Topping - Attorney, Broadcaster and Former Congressional Staffer
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke to political commentator Angie Wong about President Joe Biden's presidential campaign kicking off this week.
In the second hour, political activist Misty Winston discussed with the Fault Lines team billionaire George Soros' decision to hand his empire to his son who plans to back far left candidates.
In the third hour, retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian discussed the ongoing indictment of former US President Donald Trump, who faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted. Attorney Rory Riley explained the implications and legalities of President Trump's indictment.
Trump Arrives in Miami to Face Federal Charges
04:01 GMT 14.06.2023 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 14.06.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the indictment of former US President Donald Trump on a number of charges.
Angie Wong - Political Commentator and Journalist
Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of The Misty Winston Show
Armen Kurdian - Retired Navy Captain, Entrepreneur & Former County Council Candidate
Rory Riley Topping - Attorney, Broadcaster and Former Congressional Staffer
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke to political commentator Angie Wong about President Joe Biden's presidential campaign kicking off this week.
In the second hour, political activist Misty Winston discussed with the Fault Lines team billionaire George Soros' decision to hand his empire to his son who plans to back far left candidates.
In the third hour, retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian discussed the ongoing indictment of former US President Donald Trump, who faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted. Attorney Rory Riley explained the implications and legalities of President Trump’s indictment.
