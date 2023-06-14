International
Trump Arrives in Miami to Face Federal Charges
Trump Arrives in Miami to Face Federal Charges
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the indictment of former US President Donald Trump on a number of charges.
Trump Arrives in Miami to Face Federal Charges
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump on a number of charges.
Angie Wong - Political Commentator and JournalistMisty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of The Misty Winston ShowArmen Kurdian - Retired Navy Captain, Entrepreneur &amp; Former County Council CandidateRory Riley Topping - Attorney, Broadcaster and Former Congressional StafferIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke to political commentator Angie Wong about President Joe Biden's presidential campaign kicking off this week.In the second hour, political activist Misty Winston discussed with the Fault Lines team billionaire George Soros' decision to hand his empire to his son who plans to back far left candidates.In the third hour, retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian discussed the ongoing indictment of former US President Donald Trump, who faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted. Attorney Rory Riley explained the implications and legalities of President Trump’s indictment.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Trump Arrives in Miami to Face Federal Charges

04:01 GMT 14.06.2023
Fault Lines
Trump Arrives in Miami to Face Federal Charges
Jamarl Thomas
Melik Abdul
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the indictment of former US President Donald Trump on a number of charges.
Angie Wong - Political Commentator and Journalist
Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of The Misty Winston Show
Armen Kurdian - Retired Navy Captain, Entrepreneur & Former County Council Candidate
Rory Riley Topping - Attorney, Broadcaster and Former Congressional Staffer
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke to political commentator Angie Wong about President Joe Biden's presidential campaign kicking off this week.
In the second hour, political activist Misty Winston discussed with the Fault Lines team billionaire George Soros' decision to hand his empire to his son who plans to back far left candidates.
In the third hour, retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian discussed the ongoing indictment of former US President Donald Trump, who faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted. Attorney Rory Riley explained the implications and legalities of President Trump’s indictment.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
