https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/trump-arrives-in-miami-to-face-federal-charges-1111121053.html

Trump Arrives in Miami to Face Federal Charges

Trump Arrives in Miami to Face Federal Charges

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the indictment of former US President Donald Trump on a number of charges.

2023-06-14T04:01+0000

2023-06-14T04:01+0000

2023-06-14T10:01+0000

fault lines

radio

washington

donald trump

indictment

george soros

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0d/1111120894_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f691c3081b5006639af41864b484c4f5.png

Trump Arrives in Miami to Face Federal Charges On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump on a number of charges.

Angie Wong - Political Commentator and JournalistMisty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of The Misty Winston ShowArmen Kurdian - Retired Navy Captain, Entrepreneur & Former County Council CandidateRory Riley Topping - Attorney, Broadcaster and Former Congressional StafferIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke to political commentator Angie Wong about President Joe Biden's presidential campaign kicking off this week.In the second hour, political activist Misty Winston discussed with the Fault Lines team billionaire George Soros' decision to hand his empire to his son who plans to back far left candidates.In the third hour, retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian discussed the ongoing indictment of former US President Donald Trump, who faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted. Attorney Rory Riley explained the implications and legalities of President Trump’s indictment.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, trump's indictment, biden's presidential campaign, george soros