https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/uk-foreign-secretary-to-visit-china-for-first-time-in-over-5-years---reports-1111158006.html

UK Foreign Secretary to Visit China for First Time in Over 5 Years - Reports

UK Foreign Secretary to Visit China for First Time in Over 5 Years - Reports

After having received an invitation to visit China, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly may become the first foreign secretary of the United Kingdom to do so in more than five years, media reported on Wednesday, citing high-ranking sources.

2023-06-14T17:02+0000

2023-06-14T17:02+0000

2023-06-14T17:03+0000

world

china

james cleverly

united kingdom (uk)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0e/1104133933_0:16:3072:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_7a86fc9eb70e934fbf7e0b0bda96e06a.jpg

London is planning this trip for late July, the report said, adding that China's Liu Jianchao, a minister heading the International Liaison Department of the Chinese Communist Party, is expected to arrive in the UK next week for talks with legislators. Last week, Liu met with former Labour Cabinet minister Peter Mandelson in Beijing, the report said. In early June, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was reportedly trying to openly revive the kingdom's ties with China, which comes against the backdrop of the UK and other Western countries' endeavor to counterbalance their tense relations with Russia by seeking rapprochement with Beijing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221129/a-systematic-challenge-rishi-sunak-states-that-golden-era-between-uk-and-china-is-over---1104814399.html

china

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united kingdom, china, uk-chinese relations, uk foreign secretary james cleverly, uk diplomat visits china