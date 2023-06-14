https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/watch-russias-baltic-fleet-conducts-artillery-battle-with-mock-enemy-during-drills-1111142073.html

WATCH: Russia’s Baltic Fleet Conducts Artillery Battle With Mock Enemy During Drills

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the Baltic Fleet's drills, during which warships conducted an artillery battle with a mock enemy.

Russia's Defense Ministry has released a video of drills performed by the Baltic Fleet, during which warships conducted an artillery battle with a mock enemy.In total, more than 15 warships took part in the training, where strike groups fired on mock enemy warships and engaged in a single ship and aerial attack.

