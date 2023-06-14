WATCH: Russia’s Baltic Fleet Conducts Artillery Battle With Mock Enemy During Drills

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/watch-russias-baltic-fleet-conducts-artillery-battle-with-mock-enemy-during-drills-1111142073.html
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the Baltic Fleet's drills, during which warships conducted an artillery battle with a mock enemy.
Russia's Defense Ministry has released a video of drills performed by the Baltic Fleet, during which warships conducted an artillery battle with a mock enemy.In total, more than 15 warships took part in the training, where strike groups fired on mock enemy warships and engaged in a single ship and aerial attack.
In total, over 15 warships participated in the training, where strike groups fired on mock enemy warships and engaged in a single ship and aerial attack.
Russia’s Baltic Fleet is an important naval force that operates in the Baltic Sea region. Established in the 18th century, it is one of the oldest fleets in the world. It is responsible for protecting Russia's maritime interests in the Baltic Sea and maintaining the presence in the region.
Russia's Defense Ministry has released a video of drills performed by the Baltic Fleet, during which warships conducted an artillery battle with a mock enemy.
In total, more than 15 warships took part in the training, where strike groups fired on mock enemy warships and engaged in a single ship and aerial attack.