WATCH: Russia’s Baltic Fleet Conducts Artillery Battle With Mock Enemy During Drills
WATCH: Russia's Baltic Fleet Conducts Artillery Battle With Mock Enemy During Drills

11:33 GMT 14.06.2023
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the Baltic Fleet's drills, during which warships conducted an artillery battle with a mock enemy.
Russia's Defense Ministry has released a video of drills performed by the Baltic Fleet, during which warships conducted an artillery battle with a mock enemy.In total, more than 15 warships took part in the training, where strike groups fired on mock enemy warships and engaged in a single ship and aerial attack.
Russia’s Baltic Fleet conducts artillery battle with mock enemy during drills
In total, over 15 warships participated in the training, where strike groups fired on mock enemy warships and engaged in a single ship and aerial attack.
WATCH: Russia’s Baltic Fleet Conducts Artillery Battle With Mock Enemy During Drills

11:33 GMT 14.06.2023
