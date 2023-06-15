International
Sputnik International
China's Terracotta Army at SPIEF 2023
China's Terracotta Army at SPIEF 2023
The exhibition-reconstruction "The Terracotta Army. The Immortal Warriors of China", which opened to the public on May 19 in the park "Russia - My History" in St. Petersburg, was included in the cultural program of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
China's Terracotta Army at SPIEF 2023

15.06.2023
The Terracotta Army is a collection of life-sized sculptures that depict the armies of Qin Shi Huang, the first Emperor of China. The army was created to accompany the Emperor in the afterlife and was buried with him in 210–209 BCE. The discovery of the Terracotta Army in 1974 by local farmers was a significant archaeological find.
The exhibition-reconstruction 'The Terracotta Army. The Immortal Warriors of China', which opened to the public on 19 May in the 'Russia - My History' park in St Petersburg, was included in the cultural program of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
SPIEF 2023, the largest economic forum in Russia, is being held this year between 14 and 17 June. The plenary session of the forum will be attended, as it is every year, by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Take a look at St Petersburg's Terracotta Army exhibition in Sputnik's gallery:
© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabank

The exhibition is based on an archaeological sensation of the 20th century - the clay army of the Chinese emperor Qin Shi Huang, who ruled in the 3rd century BCE.

Above: The 'Terracotta Army. Immortal Warriors of China' exhibition in St Petersburg.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabank

The collection features detailed life-size recreations of the terracotta warriors and horses that once represented the might of the Qin dynasty, replicas of chariots, weapons, everyday objects, and colorful historical costumes.

Above: The 'Terracotta Army. Immortal Warriors of China' exhibition in St Petersburg.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabank

The exhibition will be open to the public until 14 January 2024.

Above: The 'Terracotta Army. Immortal Warriors of China' exhibition in St Petersburg.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabank

The purpose of the Terracotta Army was to serve as protection for the Emperor in the afterlife.

Above: The 'Terracotta Army. Immortal Warriors of China' exhibition in St Petersburg.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabank

Professional guides and a mobile audio guide will help visitors to get acquainted with the exhibition.

Above: The 'Terracotta Army. Immortal Warriors of China' exhibition in St Petersburg.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabank

The exhibition has already been to Moscow where it was a tremendous success. Though only open for a few months, it attracted more than 80,000 delighted visitors.

Above: The 'Terracotta Army. Immortal Warriors of China' exhibition in St Petersburg.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabank

Visiting the Terracotta Army is a unique experience that provides a glimpse into ancient Chinese history and art.

Above: The 'Terracotta Army. Immortal Warriors of China' exhibition in St Petersburg.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabank

Above: The 'Terracotta Army. Immortal Warriors of China' exhibition in St Petersburg.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabank

The scale and intricacy of the sculptures is awe-inspiring, leaving visitors with a deep appreciation for the ancient civilization that created them.

Above: The 'Terracotta Army. Immortal Warriors of China' exhibition in St Petersburg.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabank

Above: The 'Terracotta Army. Immortal Warriors of China' exhibition in St Petersburg.

