China's Terracotta Army at SPIEF 2023
The exhibition is based on an archaeological sensation of the 20th century - the clay army of the Chinese emperor Qin Shi Huang, who ruled in the 3rd century BCE.
Above: The 'Terracotta Army. Immortal Warriors of China' exhibition in St Petersburg.
The collection features detailed life-size recreations of the terracotta warriors and horses that once represented the might of the Qin dynasty, replicas of chariots, weapons, everyday objects, and colorful historical costumes.
The exhibition will be open to the public until 14 January 2024.
The purpose of the Terracotta Army was to serve as protection for the Emperor in the afterlife.
Professional guides and a mobile audio guide will help visitors to get acquainted with the exhibition.
The exhibition has already been to Moscow where it was a tremendous success. Though only open for a few months, it attracted more than 80,000 delighted visitors.
Visiting the Terracotta Army is a unique experience that provides a glimpse into ancient Chinese history and art.
The scale and intricacy of the sculptures is awe-inspiring, leaving visitors with a deep appreciation for the ancient civilization that created them.
