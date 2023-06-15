https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/chinese-president-xi-jinpings-70th-birthday-1111182924.html

Chinese President Xi Jinping's 70th Birthday

June 15 marks the 70th birthday of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. His leadership is associated with a long period of strong and stable economic growth of the country and the emergence of China as one of the world's superpowers.

June 15 marks the 70th birthday of Chinese head of state Xi Jinping. His leadership is associated with a long period of strong and stable economic growth and the emergence of China as one of the world's major powers.Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping and noted that it is difficult to overestimate the Chinese leader's efforts over the years to strengthen relations between the two countries.Take a look at Xi Jinping travelling across China and around the world to meet global leaders in Sputnik's gallery:

