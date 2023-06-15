International
Chinese President Xi Jinping's 70th Birthday
Chinese President Xi Jinping's 70th Birthday
June 15 marks the 70th birthday of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. His leadership is associated with a long period of strong and stable economic growth of the country and the emergence of China as one of the world's superpowers.
Chinese President Xi Jinping's 70th Birthday

Xi Jinping, the current president of the People's Republic of China, was first elected to office in 2013 and has been reelected twice since then. During his tenure, the country has experienced major economic growth and modernization.
June 15 marks the 70th birthday of Chinese head of state Xi Jinping. His leadership is associated with a long period of strong and stable economic growth and the emergence of China as one of the world's major powers.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping and noted that it is difficult to overestimate the Chinese leader's efforts over the years to strengthen relations between the two countries.
Take a look at Xi Jinping travelling across China and around the world to meet global leaders in Sputnik's gallery:
© AFP 2023 / Tobias Schwarz International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (L) greets China's President Xi Jinping (R) during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (L) greets China's President Xi Jinping (R) during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing. - Sputnik International
1/17
© AFP 2023 / Tobias Schwarz
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (L) greets China's President Xi Jinping (R) during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing.
© AP Photo / Andy WongA woman looks at souvenir plates bearing images of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and late Chinese leader Mao Zedong on display for sale at a shop near Tiananmen Square in Beijing.
A woman looks at souvenir plates bearing images of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and late Chinese leader Mao Zedong on display for sale at a shop near Tiananmen Square in Beijing. - Sputnik International
2/17
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
A woman looks at souvenir plates bearing images of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and late Chinese leader Mao Zedong on display for sale at a shop near Tiananmen Square in Beijing.
© AFP 2023 / Saul Loeb

US President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping greet school children during a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.

US President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping greet school children during a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International
3/17
© AFP 2023 / Saul Loeb

US President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping greet school children during a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.

© AFP 2023 / Charlie Neibergall

Xi Jinping (L) talks to farmer Rick Kimberley as they sit in the cab of a tractor while touring his family farm in Maxwell, Iowa.

Xi Jinping (L) talks to farmer Rick Kimberley as they sit in the cab of a tractor while touring his family farm in Maxwell, Iowa. - Sputnik International
4/17
© AFP 2023 / Charlie Neibergall

Xi Jinping (L) talks to farmer Rick Kimberley as they sit in the cab of a tractor while touring his family farm in Maxwell, Iowa.

© AFP 2023 / Andy WongChina's President Xi Jinping bows before delivering a speech at a ceremony to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
China's President Xi Jinping bows before delivering a speech at a ceremony to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. - Sputnik International
5/17
© AFP 2023 / Andy Wong
China's President Xi Jinping bows before delivering a speech at a ceremony to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
© AFP 2023 / Diego Opatowski/Pool

China's President Xi Jinping (C) receives a hongi, a traditional Maori greeting, from a Maori warrior during a welcoming ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand.

China&#x27;s President Xi Jinping (C) receives a hongi, a traditional Maori greeting, from a Maori warrior during a welcoming ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand. - Sputnik International
6/17
© AFP 2023 / Diego Opatowski/Pool

China's President Xi Jinping (C) receives a hongi, a traditional Maori greeting, from a Maori warrior during a welcoming ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand.

© AFP 2023 / Rob Blakers/Pool

China's President Xi Jinping (L) and his wife Peng Liyuan (front R) hold a Tasmanian devil during their visit to Government House in Australia’s city of Hobart.

China&#x27;s President Xi Jinping (L) and his wife Peng Liyuan (front R) hold a Tasmanian devil during their visit to Government House in Australia’s city of Hobart. - Sputnik International
7/17
© AFP 2023 / Rob Blakers/Pool

China's President Xi Jinping (L) and his wife Peng Liyuan (front R) hold a Tasmanian devil during their visit to Government House in Australia’s city of Hobart.

© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the mediabank

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the BRICS leaders photo ceremony at the INTEX Osaka International Exhibition Center.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the BRICS leaders photo ceremony at the INTEX Osaka International Exhibition Center. - Sputnik International
8/17
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the BRICS leaders photo ceremony at the INTEX Osaka International Exhibition Center.

© AFP 2023 / Wang Zhao

A group of people take pictures in front of portraits of (L to R) late Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong and former Chinese leaders Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao, and current President Xi Jinping at an exhibition marking the country's achievements over the past 70 years, ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing.

A group of people take pictures in front of portraits of (L to R) late Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong and former Chinese leaders Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao, and current President Xi Jinping at an exhibition marking the country&#x27;s achievements over the past 70 years, ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People&#x27;s Republic of China, in Beijing. - Sputnik International
9/17
© AFP 2023 / Wang Zhao

A group of people take pictures in front of portraits of (L to R) late Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong and former Chinese leaders Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao, and current President Xi Jinping at an exhibition marking the country's achievements over the past 70 years, ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing.

© AP Photo / Anthony Devlin/Pool

UK Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, second left, UK Chancellor George Osborne, and China's President Xi Jinping, center, wear 3D glasses to view robotic equipment with PhD student Gauthier Gras, left, at the Hamlyn Centre for Medical Robotics, during a visit to Imperial College London, in London.

UK Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, second left, UK Chancellor George Osborne, and China&#x27;s President Xi Jinping, center, wear 3D glasses to view robotic equipment with PhD student Gauthier Gras, left, at the Hamlyn Centre for Medical Robotics, during a visit to Imperial College London, in London. - Sputnik International
10/17
© AP Photo / Anthony Devlin/Pool

UK Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, second left, UK Chancellor George Osborne, and China's President Xi Jinping, center, wear 3D glasses to view robotic equipment with PhD student Gauthier Gras, left, at the Hamlyn Centre for Medical Robotics, during a visit to Imperial College London, in London.

© AFP 2023 / Noel Celis People stand in front of images of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing.
People stand in front of images of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. - Sputnik International
11/17
© AFP 2023 / Noel Celis
People stand in front of images of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing.
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Go to the mediabank

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his son Nikolay and Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Beijing

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his son Nikolay and Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Beijing - Sputnik International
12/17
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
/
Go to the mediabank

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his son Nikolay and Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Beijing

© AP Photo / Andy Wong

A man carrying umbrellas walks by a photo showing Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting with ethnic minorities on display at a hotel in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan province.

A man carrying umbrellas walks by a photo showing Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting with ethnic minorities on display at a hotel in Chengdu in southwest China&#x27;s Sichuan province. - Sputnik International
13/17
© AP Photo / Andy Wong

A man carrying umbrellas walks by a photo showing Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting with ethnic minorities on display at a hotel in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan province.

© AP Photo / Denis Balobouse/Pool

Chinese President Xi Jinping stands on the podium of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games during a visit with IOC President Thomas Bach at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Chinese President Xi Jinping stands on the podium of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games during a visit with IOC President Thomas Bach at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland. - Sputnik International
14/17
© AP Photo / Denis Balobouse/Pool

Chinese President Xi Jinping stands on the podium of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games during a visit with IOC President Thomas Bach at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland.

© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinA woman wearing a face mask rides a bicycle past a large television screen at a shopping center displaying Chinese state television news coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Hong Kong in Beijing
A woman wearing a face mask rides a bicycle past a large television screen at a shopping center displaying Chinese state television news coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Hong Kong in Beijing - Sputnik International
15/17
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
A woman wearing a face mask rides a bicycle past a large television screen at a shopping center displaying Chinese state television news coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Hong Kong in Beijing
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, sings with Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, left, Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam, right, and Hong Kong artists during the grand variety show as part of a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China in Hong Kong.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, sings with Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, left, Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam, right, and Hong Kong artists during the grand variety show as part of a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China in Hong Kong. - Sputnik International
16/17
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, sings with Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, left, Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam, right, and Hong Kong artists during the grand variety show as part of a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China in Hong Kong.

© AP Photo / Nagy Lajos/MTI

Xi Jinping feeds swans during his visit at Lake Balaton in Balatonfuered, 124 km southwest of Budapest, Hungary.

Xi Jinping feeds swans during his visit at Lake Balaton in Balatonfuered, 124 km southwest of Budapest, Hungary. - Sputnik International
17/17
© AP Photo / Nagy Lajos/MTI

Xi Jinping feeds swans during his visit at Lake Balaton in Balatonfuered, 124 km southwest of Budapest, Hungary.

