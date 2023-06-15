Chinese President Xi Jinping's 70th Birthday

June 15 marks the 70th birthday of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. His leadership is associated with a long period of strong and stable economic growth of the country and the emergence of China as one of the world's superpowers.
Xi Jinping, the current president of the People's Republic of China, was first elected to office in 2013 and has been reelected twice since then. During his tenure, the country has experienced major economic growth and modernization.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping and noted that it is difficult to overestimate the Chinese leader's efforts over the years to strengthen relations between the two countries.
Take a look at Xi Jinping travelling across China and around the world to meet global leaders in Sputnik's gallery:
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (L) greets China's President Xi Jinping (R) during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing.
China's President Xi Jinping bows before delivering a speech at a ceremony to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the BRICS leaders photo ceremony at the INTEX Osaka International Exhibition Center.
A group of people take pictures in front of portraits of (L to R) late Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong and former Chinese leaders Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao, and current President Xi Jinping at an exhibition marking the country's achievements over the past 70 years, ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing.
UK Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, second left, UK Chancellor George Osborne, and China's President Xi Jinping, center, wear 3D glasses to view robotic equipment with PhD student Gauthier Gras, left, at the Hamlyn Centre for Medical Robotics, during a visit to Imperial College London, in London.
A woman wearing a face mask rides a bicycle past a large television screen at a shopping center displaying Chinese state television news coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Hong Kong in Beijing
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, sings with Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, left, Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam, right, and Hong Kong artists during the grand variety show as part of a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China in Hong Kong.
