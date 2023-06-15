https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/debt-ceiling-deal-might-have-laid-foundation-for-us-gov-shutdown-this-fall-1111194303.html

Debt Ceiling Deal Might Have Laid Foundation for US Gov Shutdown This Fall

Debt Ceiling Deal Might Have Laid Foundation for US Gov Shutdown This Fall

October 1 might seem like a long way off in mid-June, but it’s already on people’s minds on Capitol Hill, as different interpretations of the debt ceiling deal are widening the rift on what the 2024 budget should look like.

2023-06-15T18:54+0000

2023-06-15T18:54+0000

2023-06-15T18:54+0000

americas

kevin mccarthy

republicans

democrats

government shutdown

house appropriations committee

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101354915_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fe1c950418dedcb74403b07b2af5ae7c.jpg

When the Republican-led House of Representatives and the Democrat-controlled White House reached an agreement to lift the debt ceiling and avoid an imminent government default in early June, the last-minute deal included provisions for maximum spending on future budgets.According to reports in US media, the Republicans and Democrats have two very different interpretations of what that spending cap means, with Democrats seeing it as a spending target and Republicans saying it represents an upper limit, but not a goal.Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX), who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, echoed the Speaker's words, saying the negotiated cap for fiscal 2024 spending represents "a ceiling, not a floor" for the budget bills lawmakers will have to pass before the year is out.Granger said the GOP will "refocus government spending consistent with Republican priorities, keeping total spending 1% lower than if we were operating under a continuing resolution."Democrats have sharply dissented, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) saying Democrats will oppose a budget bill less than the agreed-upon spending levels.Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), who chairs the House Democratic Caucus, warned that Democrats were willing to shut down the government by refusing to agree on a spending bill with the “deep cuts” Republicans want."These are the deals that Kevin McCarthy has to make in order to hold the gavel," he said.If the two sides cannot agree on a spending bill by October 1, the federal government will run out of money and be forced to begin temporarily shutting down agencies, departments, and roles deemed non-essential, until a new spending bill can be passed.The longest such shutdown lasted 34 days, from December 22, 2018, through January 25, 2019, amid sharp disagreements about funding construction of the US-Mexico border wall project pushed by then-US President Donald Trump.While such shutdowns can have a deleterious economic effect since they halt money from being put into the US economy, they have never had the catastrophic results that were at stake in the debt ceiling showdown that ended earlier this month, which risked forcing the US government to default on its debts.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/gops-right-wing-revolts-after-debt-ceiling-deal-with-bill-blockade-attempted-mccarthy-ouster-1110989472.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/republican-congress-leader-lambasts-push-for-more-spending-on-ukraine-1110977380.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

shutdown; debt ceiling; mccarthy; appropriations, debt ceiling, government shutdown