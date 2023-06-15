https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/gas-futures-in-europe-up-by-136-almost-reaching-500-per-1000-cubic-meters---ice-1111178230.html

Gas Futures in Europe Up by 13.6%, Almost Reaching $500 per 1,000 Cubic Meters - ICE

Gas Futures in Europe Up by 13.6%, Almost Reaching $500 per 1,000 Cubic Meters - ICE

Gas futures in Europe have increased by 13.6%, almost reaching $500 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Thursday.

2023-06-15T08:54+0000

2023-06-15T08:54+0000

2023-06-15T08:54+0000

energy crisis in europe

european union (eu)

russia

gas prices

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/03/1106007427_0:8:3617:2042_1920x0_80_0_0_7303bcbbaf0cf87ffbff2094e4c669ab.jpg

July futures on the TTF index — Europe's largest hub — opened at $422.2 per thousand cubic meters (-1.3%). As of 08:21 GMT, they were trading at $485.8 (+13.6%). Moments earlier, the price almost reached %500, which marks a 16% increase.Since 2021, energy prices in the EU have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the bloc, gas prices have accelerated their growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221219/who-controls-gas-prices-and-how-are-they-set-1105591699.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gas futures, ice exchange, gas futures in europe