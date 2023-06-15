https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/house-republicans-renew-request-for-fbi-info-on-january-5-pipe-bomb-probe---letter-1111167062.html

House Republicans Renew Request for FBI Info on January 5 Pipe Bomb Probe - Letter

Republican lawmakers sent a letter to the FBI reiterating a request for information on its probe into pipe bombs placed near the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee headquarters in January 2021.

The request comes following an interview between the House Judiciary Committee and former Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, Steven D’Antuono, earlier this month, the letter said on Wednesday. D’Antuono told lawmakers that the FBI could not determine whether the pipe bombs were placed as a "diversionary" tactic for the January 6 US Capitol riot, calling the suggestion "pure speculation," the letter said. D’Antuono told the panel the bombs were viable and capable of causing "harm or death," which is consistent with previous FBI statements. However, D’Antuono also said the timers used could not have detonated the bombs given the time already elapsed between placement and discovery.Moreover, an effort to "geofence" the area using cell phone data was hampered by corrupted data from one provider, D’Antuono said. The lawmakers also request a number of documents related to the probe, including analyses of the pipe bombs’ viability, the letter said. The lawmakers are requesting the FBI provide the information as soon as possible, but no later than June 28. The letter was signed by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan alongside Reps. Thomas Massie, Andy Biggs and Barry Loudermilk.

