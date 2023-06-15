https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/house-republicans-renew-request-for-fbi-info-on-january-5-pipe-bomb-probe---letter-1111167062.html
Republican lawmakers sent a letter to the FBI reiterating a request for information on its probe into pipe bombs placed near the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee headquarters in January 2021.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A group of US House Republican lawmakers sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray reiterating their request for information from the agency on its probe into pipe bombs placed near the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee headquarters on January 5, 2021.
The request comes following an interview between the House Judiciary Committee and former Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, Steven D’Antuono, earlier this month, the letter said on Wednesday.
D’Antuono told lawmakers that the FBI could not determine whether the pipe bombs were placed as a "diversionary" tactic for the January 6 US Capitol riot, calling the suggestion "pure speculation," the letter said.
D’Antuono told the panel the bombs were viable and capable of causing "harm or death," which is consistent with previous FBI statements. However, D’Antuono also said the timers used could not have detonated the bombs given the time already elapsed between placement and discovery.
Moreover, an effort to "geofence" the area using cell phone data was hampered by corrupted data from one provider, D’Antuono said.
"Mr. D’Antuono’s testimony raises concerns about the FBI’s handling of the pipe bomb investigation, more than 890 days following the placement of the pipe bombs," the letter said. "Accordingly, we reiterate our outstanding request for a full briefing for the Judiciary Committee and the House Administration Committee about the status of the pipe bomb investigation."
The lawmakers also request a number of documents related to the probe, including analyses of the pipe bombs’ viability, the letter said.
The lawmakers are requesting the FBI provide the information as soon as possible, but no later than June 28.
The letter was signed by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan alongside Reps. Thomas Massie, Andy Biggs and Barry Loudermilk.