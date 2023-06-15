https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/japan-us-discussing-supply-of-155mm-shells-for-ukraines-counteroffensive---reports-1111175167.html

Japan, US Discussing Supply of 155mm Shells for Ukraine's Counteroffensive - Reports

Japan is considering supplying 155mm artillery shells to the United States under a 2016 deal that allows the two countries to trade ammunition as part of their security alliance, US media reported on Thursday, citing sources.

"We continue to work together with Japan and more than 50 countries around the world to provide support to Ukraine," a spokesperson for the US Defense Department was quoted as saying by the newspaper. The Japanese shells will help replenish US stockpiles, depleted by the huge amount of military assistance provided to Ukraine, the report said, adding that Washington has sent to Ukraine over 2 million 155mm shells since the start of Russia’s special military operation on February 24, 2022. Earlier in June, media reported, citing sources, that Washington had found a way to buy TNT in Japan for the production of 155mm shells. This was necessary, as Japan's export regulations prohibit the sale of lethal goods abroad. Western countries supplied Ukraine with M777 howitzers, as well as PzH 2000, Krab and CAESAR self-propelled howitzers that fire 155mm shells. On Tuesday, the US Department of Defense said that Washington would provide another $325 million package of security assistance to Ukraine, which will include artillery shells, among other things.Moscow has repeatedly warned against continuously funneling arms to Kiev. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the heavy levels of military aid being handed to Ukraine is only prolonging the conflict.

