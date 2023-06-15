International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/n-korea-fired-2-short-range-ballistic-missiles-towards-sea-of-japan---s-korean-military-1111185072.html
North Korea Fires 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan - Seoul
North Korea Fires 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan - Seoul
North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan from the Sunan region, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday.
2023-06-15T11:44+0000
2023-06-15T11:54+0000
military
sea of japan
pyongyang
japan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108749424_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bf2a027197cc4d36d4fd5290473e5ecd.jpg
Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles from 7:25 p.m. to approximately 7:37 p.m. (from 10:25 to 10:37 GMT) from the Sunan region towards the Sea of Japan, according to the military. The range, altitude and speed of the rocket have not yet been reported. Earlier in the day, media reported, citing South Korean military, that Pyongyang launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. Media reported later, citing sources in government circles, that the missile allegedly launched by North Korea had fallen inside Japan's exclusive economic zone. This prompted Japan to convene a meeting of the National Security Council, media reports, citing a government source.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/north-korea-may-stop-informing-imo-of-upcoming-missile-launches--1110900287.html
sea of japan
pyongyang
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108749424_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c75b850226e51239f785d69fb74b2dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea, ballistic missiles, sea of japan, south korea's joint chiefs of staff
north korea, ballistic missiles, sea of japan, south korea's joint chiefs of staff

North Korea Fires 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan - Seoul

11:44 GMT 15.06.2023 (Updated: 11:54 GMT 15.06.2023)
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manA TV screen shows a recent image released by Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 24, 2023. North Korea said Friday its cruise missile launches this week were part of nuclear attack simulations that also involved a detonation by a purported underwater drone as leader Kim Jong Un vowed to make his rivals "plunge into despair."
A TV screen shows a recent image released by Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 24, 2023. North Korea said Friday its cruise missile launches this week were part of nuclear attack simulations that also involved a detonation by a purported underwater drone as leader Kim Jong Un vowed to make his rivals plunge into despair. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2023
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan from the Sunan region, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday.
Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles from 7:25 p.m. to approximately 7:37 p.m. (from 10:25 to 10:37 GMT) from the Sunan region towards the Sea of Japan, according to the military.
The range, altitude and speed of the rocket have not yet been reported.
Earlier in the day, media reported, citing South Korean military, that Pyongyang launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.
Media reported later, citing sources in government circles, that the missile allegedly launched by North Korea had fallen inside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
A DPRK railway-borne ballistic missile is launched in a January 14, 2022, test in western North Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2023
Military
North Korea May Stop Informing IMO of Upcoming Missile Launches
4 June, 10:42 GMT
This prompted Japan to convene a meeting of the National Security Council, media reports, citing a government source.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала