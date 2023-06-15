https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/n-korea-fired-2-short-range-ballistic-missiles-towards-sea-of-japan---s-korean-military-1111185072.html

North Korea Fires 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan - Seoul

North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan from the Sunan region, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday.

Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles from 7:25 p.m. to approximately 7:37 p.m. (from 10:25 to 10:37 GMT) from the Sunan region towards the Sea of Japan, according to the military. The range, altitude and speed of the rocket have not yet been reported. Earlier in the day, media reported, citing South Korean military, that Pyongyang launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. Media reported later, citing sources in government circles, that the missile allegedly launched by North Korea had fallen inside Japan's exclusive economic zone. This prompted Japan to convene a meeting of the National Security Council, media reports, citing a government source.

