New Report Reveals US Sending Ukraine Depleted Uranium Rounds
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Wall Street Journal's revelation about the US sending depleted uranium tank rounds to Ukraine.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentMark Sleboda - Military and Political AnalystEdward Woodson - TV and Radio PersonalityManila Chan - Host of The Final CountdownIn the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier spoke to Fault Lines about the political upheaval in Europe.In the second hour, military analyst Mark Sleboda discussed the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the southern part of the Donbass region, along with the US' alleged plan to send depleted uranium rounds to Kiev.In the first half of the final hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke to Edward Woodson about the Trump indictment and what this means for the ex-President going forward.In the last half of the final hour, The Final Countdown's Manila Chan joined the show to talk about her home state of California and the recent economic downturn in San Francisco.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:54 GMT 15.06.2023 (Updated: 10:38 GMT 15.06.2023)
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Mark Sleboda - Military and Political Analyst
Edward Woodson - TV and Radio Personality
Manila Chan - Host of The Final Countdown
In the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier spoke to Fault Lines about the political upheaval in Europe.
In the second hour, military analyst Mark Sleboda discussed the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the southern part of the Donbass region, along with the US' alleged plan to send depleted uranium rounds to Kiev.
In the first half of the final hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke to Edward Woodson about the Trump indictment and what this means for the ex-President going forward.
In the last half of the final hour, The Final Countdown's Manila Chan joined the show to talk about her home state of California and the recent economic downturn in San Francisco.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.