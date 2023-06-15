International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/putin-holds-talks-with-algerian-counterpart-in-moscow-1111181744.html
Putin Holds Talks With Algerian Counterpart in Moscow
Putin Holds Talks With Algerian Counterpart in Moscow
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune hold a meeting in Moscow on Thursday, June 15.
2023-06-15T10:48+0000
2023-06-15T10:48+0000
russia
algeria
russia
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0d/1111116063_0:0:2968:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_3c54aab9add1e3b8bbb555c5671da7eb.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune are holding a meeting in Moscow on Thursday, June 15. The two presidents are expected to discuss relations between their countries, as well as vitally important matters on the international agenda.Putin and Tebboune are expected to sign a document on deepening their bilateral strategic partnership, which will complement the strategic partnership agreement inked between Russia and Algeria in 2001.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
algeria
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin Holds Talks With Algerian Counterpart in Moscow
Putin Holds Talks With Algerian Counterpart in Moscow
2023-06-15T10:48+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0d/1111116063_49:0:2780:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a2ba712e212051285ec6f0220c7d06dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin, algerian counterpart abdelmadjid tebboune
russian president vladimir putin, algerian counterpart abdelmadjid tebboune

Putin Holds Talks With Algerian Counterpart in Moscow

10:48 GMT 15.06.2023
© Sputnik / Gavriil Grigorov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin meets with war correspondents at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with war correspondents at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2023
© Sputnik / Gavriil Grigorov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune embarked on his three-day state visit to Russia on Wednesday.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune are holding a meeting in Moscow on Thursday, June 15.
The two presidents are expected to discuss relations between their countries, as well as vitally important matters on the international agenda.
Putin and Tebboune are expected to sign a document on deepening their bilateral strategic partnership, which will complement the strategic partnership agreement inked between Russia and Algeria in 2001.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала