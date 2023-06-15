https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/putin-holds-talks-with-algerian-counterpart-in-moscow-1111181744.html

Putin Holds Talks With Algerian Counterpart in Moscow

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune hold a meeting in Moscow on Thursday, June 15.

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune are holding a meeting in Moscow on Thursday, June 15. The two presidents are expected to discuss relations between their countries, as well as vitally important matters on the international agenda.Putin and Tebboune are expected to sign a document on deepening their bilateral strategic partnership, which will complement the strategic partnership agreement inked between Russia and Algeria in 2001.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

