REC Supported Almost $1 Billion of Russian Exports to Emirates in 2022

Almost $1 billion of Russian exports to the UAE were supported by the instruments of the Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF) in 2022, said Veronika Nikishina, Director General of the REC at SPIEF session, dedicated to Russian-Emirate ties.

"Despite the impressive figures of the growth of trade between our countries, a huge potential has not yet been realized. Moreover, among the tools that help our business to realize this potential, I can name a step that has proven its effectiveness - the organization of national expositions Made in Russia at industry exhibitions in the UAE, including such large venues as Wetex, ADIPEC and Gulfood. And each time these exhibitions "harvest" export contracts for the whole year," she said.According to Nikishina, in 2022, 176 companies took part in exhibitions in the UAE, with the volume of export transactions exceeding 6.5 billion rubles as a result.This year, 89 companies have already become participants in the Made in Russia national stand in this country, and the volume of contracts has exceeded 1 billion rubles.

