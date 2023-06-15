https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/researchers-discover-chemical-traces-of-universes-first-stars-1111168369.html

Researchers Discover Chemical Traces of Universe's First Stars

Researchers Discover Chemical Traces of Universe's First Stars

Researchers from China, Australia, and Japan have made a significant discovery by identifying the chemical traces of some of the oldest stars in the universe.

2023-06-15T04:01+0000

2023-06-15T04:01+0000

2023-06-15T04:00+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

space

space exploration

big bang

star

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0f/1108431825_0:422:2001:1547_1920x0_80_0_0_6dd7e4b1ecf410ecc612bbc0bd0db61b.png

Researchers from China, Australia, and Japan have made a significant discovery by identifying the chemical traces of some of the oldest stars in the universe.The researchers focused on first-generation stars that appeared approximately 100 million years after the Big Bang. These stars had short lives, ending in partial explosions, and can only be detected through the chemical signatures they left in the subsequent generation of stars.The team found evidence suggesting that first-generation stars could have had a mass up to 260 times that of the sun, aligning with astronomers' predictions.To locate these ancient stars, officials searched for stars lacking significant amounts of metal elements, as the first-generation stars were primarily composed of hydrogen and helium. They specifically examined a star called LAMOST J1010+2358, which displayed distinct chemical characteristics. By comparing its chemical spectrum with theoretical models, the team confirmed that the parent star of LAMOST J1010+2358, a first-generation star, had a mass 260 times that of the sun.Professor Alexander Heger from Monash University in Australia emphasized the importance of studying first-generation stars as they represent the origins of the universe. Understanding these stars helps unravel the history of the cosmos. Quentin Andrew Parker, the director of the Laboratory for Space Research at the University of Hong Kong, explained that finding evidence of these stars was like searching for a needle in a haystack due to the vast number of stars in the galaxy.The research relied on observations from two prominent telescopes: the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fibre Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST) near Beijing and the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii. The collaboration between different nations and researchers was crucial to the success of the study, highlighting the significance of international cooperation in scientific endeavors.The findings of the study was published in the journal Nature.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/scientists-discover-mechanism-that-may-help-locate-habitable-planets-1109639070.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

big bang, the afe of stars, oldest stars in the universe which, large sky area multi-object fibre spectroscopic telescope, subaru telescope, laboratory for space research at the university of hong kong, national astronomical observatories