International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/russia-to-start-testing-fully-self-driving-cars-in-20252026---deputy-prime-minister-1111166924.html
Russia to Start Testing Fully Self-Driving Cars in 2025/2026 - Deputy Prime Minister
Russia to Start Testing Fully Self-Driving Cars in 2025/2026 - Deputy Prime Minister
Tests of fully driverless vehicles could begin in Russia in 2025-2026, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Wednesday.
2023-06-15T01:50+0000
2023-06-15T01:50+0000
russia
spief 2023
self-driving vehicles
andrei belousov
kamaz
science & tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082107877_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_76a496fbcb6c153f744ae8b037257e3a.jpg
Earlier in the day, the first self-driving KAMAZ trucks started shuttling between St. Petersburg and Moscow on public highways, transporting cargoes. Belousov noted that Russia was on track to gradually switch to level 5 autonomy in its driverless vehicles industry. The official added that level 5 autonomy vehicles will require what is known as a smart road pavement, which contains sensors and communication elements necessary to interact with the self-driving car. "This is a smart road with broadband Internet access, which allows traffic operator to control the movements of the vehicle online, as if they were sitting in the cabin," Belousov said. He noted that there are currently no such roads in Russia, but the authorities were working on the issue, in particular, by constructing 5G stations, which are required to interconnect between a self-diving vehicle, the smart pavement and an operator. "We have planned everything in this initiative until 2023 and have been proceeding according to the schedule. I'm sure that we will start testing level 5 autonomy vehicles in 2025-2026," Belousov said. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/russias-yandex-says-launches-self-driving-taxi-in-moscow-in-test-mode-1110993554.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082107877_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfb0b914a50309d78683557eb77d966f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spief 2023, russian deputy prime minister andrei belousov, self-driving vehicles,
spief 2023, russian deputy prime minister andrei belousov, self-driving vehicles,

Russia to Start Testing Fully Self-Driving Cars in 2025/2026 - Deputy Prime Minister

01:50 GMT 15.06.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabankKamaz factory in Tatarstan, Russia.
Kamaz factory in Tatarstan, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Tests of fully driverless vehicles could begin in Russia in 2025-2026, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the first self-driving KAMAZ trucks started shuttling between St. Petersburg and Moscow on public highways, transporting cargoes. Belousov noted that Russia was on track to gradually switch to level 5 autonomy in its driverless vehicles industry.
"This means that there is no driver in the cabin. They — the traffic operator — are a hundred or a thousand kilometers away," he said during a session dedicated to the self-driving trucks project at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The official added that level 5 autonomy vehicles will require what is known as a smart road pavement, which contains sensors and communication elements necessary to interact with the self-driving car.
"This is a smart road with broadband Internet access, which allows traffic operator to control the movements of the vehicle online, as if they were sitting in the cabin," Belousov said.
He noted that there are currently no such roads in Russia, but the authorities were working on the issue, in particular, by constructing 5G stations, which are required to interconnect between a self-diving vehicle, the smart pavement and an operator.
Yango taxi - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2023
Russia
Russia's Yandex Says Launches Self-Driving Taxi in Moscow in Test Mode
8 June, 00:29 GMT
"We have planned everything in this initiative until 2023 and have been proceeding according to the schedule. I'm sure that we will start testing level 5 autonomy vehicles in 2025-2026," Belousov said.
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала