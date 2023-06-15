International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Tornado-G MLRS Crews in Combat Action During Special Op
Russian Tornado-G MLRS Crews in Combat Action During Special Op
Russia's Defense Ministry has released a video Tornado-G MLRS crews in combat action during a special military operation in Ukraine.
Russia's Defense Ministry has released a video of Tornado-G MLRS crews in combat action during the special military operation in Ukraine.During the ongoing Kiev counteroffensive, the Russian Army has been crushing the enemy on land and in the air.The Tornado-G MLRS is highly mobile, capable of being easily transported and rapidly deployed in different terrains. Its mobility enables military units to reposition it swiftly and adapt to changing battlefield conditions, enhancing their tactical flexibility and survivability.
russia's defense ministry, tornado-g mlrs, combat action, special military operation in ukraine
russia's defense ministry, tornado-g mlrs, combat action, special military operation in ukraine

Russian Tornado-G MLRS Crews in Combat Action During Special Op

The Tornado-G Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) is a highly advanced military weapon system that provides long-range artillery support to ground forces. One of the key features of the Tornado-G MLRS is its ability to return rapid fire.
Russia's Defense Ministry has released a video of Tornado-G MLRS crews in combat action during the special military operation in Ukraine.
During the ongoing Kiev counteroffensive, the Russian Army has been crushing the enemy on land and in the air.
The Tornado-G MLRS is highly mobile, capable of being easily transported and rapidly deployed in different terrains. Its mobility enables military units to reposition it swiftly and adapt to changing battlefield conditions, enhancing their tactical flexibility and survivability.
