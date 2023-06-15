https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/russian-tornado-g-mlrs-crews-in-combat-action-during-special-op-1111172049.html

Russian Tornado-G MLRS Crews in Combat Action During Special Op

Russia's Defense Ministry has released a video Tornado-G MLRS crews in combat action during a special military operation in Ukraine.

Russia's Defense Ministry has released a video of Tornado-G MLRS crews in combat action during the special military operation in Ukraine.During the ongoing Kiev counteroffensive, the Russian Army has been crushing the enemy on land and in the air.The Tornado-G MLRS is highly mobile, capable of being easily transported and rapidly deployed in different terrains. Its mobility enables military units to reposition it swiftly and adapt to changing battlefield conditions, enhancing their tactical flexibility and survivability.

