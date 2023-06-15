International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/several-us-government-agencies-hit-by-global-cyberattack-1111196592.html
Several US Government Agencies Hit by Global Cyberattack
Several US Government Agencies Hit by Global Cyberattack
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) confirmed on Thursday that several US Government agencies have been hit in a cyber attack.
2023-06-15T21:12+0000
2023-06-15T21:11+0000
americas
cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency (cisa)
hack
us government
data breach
ransomware
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090280496_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_8743a8d11784273ec1e50276944bf953.jpg
Several US government agencies have been hacked through an FTP (file transfer protocol) exploit discovered in several popular corporate file-sharing services.The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said on Thursday it is continuing to investigate the scope of the hack.The hackers utilized an exploit in MOVEIt, an FTP tool used for fast file transfers over networks. But the hacker group known as Cl0p had been using exploits in a similar FTP tool called GoAnywhere FTP in previous months and Accellion’s file transfer application in 2021.The comment on Thursday from the CISA is the first confirmation that US government agencies are part of that group. It is unknown at this time if the government documents obtained by Cl0p were sensitive in nature or not.Cl0p has published a list of organizations, not including US government agencies, demanding ransom payments to delete the data. The letter demands payment by June 14, though no data has been released yet. One organization, GreenShield Canada, a health and dental benefits non-profit, was listed on the site but has since been removed. It is not known if GreenShield paid the ransom or if the organization was removed for some other reason.Other companies hit by the hack include BBC, British Airways, the Government of Nova Scotia, First National Bankers Bank and dozens more. John Hopkins University confirmed a hack it believes is related to the MOVEIt exploit, noting that it “may have impacted sensitive personal and financial information,” including names, contact information, and health billing records.Some security experts have been encouraging companies to jettison all FTP applications.Other government agencies outside of the CISA have yet to comment publicly on the hack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230309/us-house-officer-personal-data-of-hundreds-of-lawmakers-stolen-in-significant-hack-1108197941.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090280496_54:0:907:640_1920x0_80_0_0_5d685612911dbc548db37e0af2ad71f2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cyberattack, hacking, ransomware, cl0p, ftp
cyberattack, hacking, ransomware, cl0p, ftp

Several US Government Agencies Hit by Global Cyberattack

21:12 GMT 15.06.2023
CC0 / MaxPixel's contributors / Hacker
Hacker - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2023
CC0 / MaxPixel's contributors /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ian DeMartino
All materials
Ransomware group Cl0p has already hit hundreds of corporate and non-profit targets.
Several US government agencies have been hacked through an FTP (file transfer protocol) exploit discovered in several popular corporate file-sharing services.
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said on Thursday it is continuing to investigate the scope of the hack.
“CISA is providing support to several federal agencies that have experienced intrusions,” Eric Goldstein, the agency’s executive assistant director said. “We are working urgently to understand impacts and ensure timely remediation.”
The hackers utilized an exploit in MOVEIt, an FTP tool used for fast file transfers over networks. But the hacker group known as Cl0p had been using exploits in a similar FTP tool called GoAnywhere FTP in previous months and Accellion’s file transfer application in 2021.

Fixes have been issued for both MOVEIt and GoAnywhere, but Cl0p reportedly managed to steal data from hundreds of organizations before the updates.

At least 47 organizations were targeted using the MOVEIt exploit, though experts believe the true number is much higher.

The comment on Thursday from the CISA is the first confirmation that US government agencies are part of that group. It is unknown at this time if the government documents obtained by Cl0p were sensitive in nature or not.
The Senate side of the Capitol is seen in Washington, early Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, as lawmakers rush to complete passage of a bill to fund the government before a midnight Friday deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2023
Americas
US House Officer: Personal Data of Hundreds of Lawmakers Stolen in Significant Hack
9 March, 01:56 GMT
Cl0p has published a list of organizations, not including US government agencies, demanding ransom payments to delete the data. The letter demands payment by June 14, though no data has been released yet. One organization, GreenShield Canada, a health and dental benefits non-profit, was listed on the site but has since been removed. It is not known if GreenShield paid the ransom or if the organization was removed for some other reason.
Other companies hit by the hack include BBC, British Airways, the Government of Nova Scotia, First National Bankers Bank and dozens more. John Hopkins University confirmed a hack it believes is related to the MOVEIt exploit, noting that it “may have impacted sensitive personal and financial information,” including names, contact information, and health billing records.
Some security experts have been encouraging companies to jettison all FTP applications.
Other government agencies outside of the CISA have yet to comment publicly on the hack.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала