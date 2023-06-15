International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
The UniParty Will Do Anything to Destroy Populist Political Candidates
The UniParty Will Do Anything to Destroy Populist Political Candidates
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Honduras requesting entry into BRICS, and the CIA admitting Russia did not attack the Nord Stream pipeline.
The UniParty Will do Anything to Destroy Populist Political Candidates
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Honduras requesting entry into BRICS, and the CIA admitting Russia did not attack the Nord Stream pipeline.
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | UAP Taskforce, Media Ignore Whistleblowers, and Tucker Carlson MonologuesWyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Rep Don Bacon, Neo Cons Unite to Attack Trump, and Honduras Pivots to the EastIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about the UFO Whistleblower David Grusch, multiple countries involved in UFO cover-ups, and the newsworthiness of David Grusch's claims. Jamarl talked about the US government and its involvement with UFO technology encounters. Jamarl commented on Tucker Carlson's coverage of the UFO whistleblower and intelligence agencies involved. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Wyatt Reed about Honduras, Don Bacon fights for Ukraine on Twitter, and Ukraine losing against Russia. Wyatt discussed the over hyped Ukrainian counteroffensive and Russia maintaining its military progress. Wyatt talked about his interaction with Congressman Bacon and the neocons against Donald Trump.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The UniParty Will Do Anything to Destroy Populist Political Candidates

04:24 GMT 15.06.2023 (Updated: 10:25 GMT 15.06.2023)
The Backstory
The UniParty Will do Anything to Destroy Populist Political Candidates
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Honduras requesting entry into BRICS, and the CIA admitting Russia did not attack the Nord Stream pipeline.
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | UAP Taskforce, Media Ignore Whistleblowers, and Tucker Carlson Monologues

Wyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Rep Don Bacon, Neo Cons Unite to Attack Trump, and Honduras Pivots to the East

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about the UFO Whistleblower David Grusch, multiple countries involved in UFO cover-ups, and the newsworthiness of David Grusch's claims. Jamarl talked about the US government and its involvement with UFO technology encounters. Jamarl commented on Tucker Carlson's coverage of the UFO whistleblower and intelligence agencies involved.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Wyatt Reed about Honduras, Don Bacon fights for Ukraine on Twitter, and Ukraine losing against Russia. Wyatt discussed the over hyped Ukrainian counteroffensive and Russia maintaining its military progress. Wyatt talked about his interaction with Congressman Bacon and the neocons against Donald Trump.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
