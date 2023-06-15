https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/this-is-for-the-refs-crenshaw-mocks-officials-by-popping-out-glass-eye-after-football-game-1111166391.html

‘This is For the Refs’: Crenshaw Mocks Officials by Popping Out Glass Eye After Football Game

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw mocked the referees' calls during the CSM. Crenshaw, who lost his right eye while serving in Afghanistan, removed his glass eye and offered it to the referees.

US Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) made quite the bold gesture when mocking referee calls during a recent football match: he removed his glass eye and humorously offered it to a match official.Crenshaw, who lost his right eye while serving in Afghanistan, carried out the unconventional move during a CSM game late Tuesday. His fellow Republican teammates responded with a mix of groans and laughter.Crenshaw was joined in the game by other House members, including Don Bacon of Nebraska, Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, Garret Graves of Louisiana, David Valadao of California, and former Minnesota GOP Rep. Erik Paulsen. Valadao also expressed dissatisfaction with the referees, claiming they failed to award a goal that had crossed the line.The game, co-hosted by the US Soccer Federation, took place at DC United's Audi Field, home of the Major League Soccer team coached by English football legend Wayne Rooney. In the end, the Republicans emerged victorious with a 4-2 score against their Democratic opponents.The Democratic lineup featured Reps. Rick Larsen of Washington, Eric Swalwell of California, and Darren Soto and Kathy Castor, both of Florida.

