https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/this-is-for-the-refs-crenshaw-mocks-officials-by-popping-out-glass-eye-after-football-game-1111166391.html
‘This is For the Refs’: Crenshaw Mocks Officials by Popping Out Glass Eye After Football Game
‘This is For the Refs’: Crenshaw Mocks Officials by Popping Out Glass Eye After Football Game
Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw mocked the referees' calls during the CSM. Crenshaw, who lost his right eye while serving in Afghanistan, removed his glass eye and offered it to the referees.
2023-06-15T01:24+0000
2023-06-15T01:24+0000
2023-06-15T01:24+0000
americas
us
dan crenshaw
republicans
us congress
democrats
soccer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107875/89/1078758916_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_c503f673ceaa5d35beffab947a73d38d.jpg
US Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) made quite the bold gesture when mocking referee calls during a recent football match: he removed his glass eye and humorously offered it to a match official.Crenshaw, who lost his right eye while serving in Afghanistan, carried out the unconventional move during a CSM game late Tuesday. His fellow Republican teammates responded with a mix of groans and laughter.Crenshaw was joined in the game by other House members, including Don Bacon of Nebraska, Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, Garret Graves of Louisiana, David Valadao of California, and former Minnesota GOP Rep. Erik Paulsen. Valadao also expressed dissatisfaction with the referees, claiming they failed to award a goal that had crossed the line.The game, co-hosted by the US Soccer Federation, took place at DC United's Audi Field, home of the Major League Soccer team coached by English football legend Wayne Rooney. In the end, the Republicans emerged victorious with a 4-2 score against their Democratic opponents.The Democratic lineup featured Reps. Rick Larsen of Washington, Eric Swalwell of California, and Darren Soto and Kathy Castor, both of Florida.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/going-stateside-lionel-messi-reveals-move-to-inter-miami-after-psg-exit-1110989670.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107875/89/1078758916_70:0:981:683_1920x0_80_0_0_3548b6fc7845933b80465835c0b7d083.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
texas rep dan crenshaw, congressional soccer match, soccer in us, eye prosthesis, curiosities us, us congressmen jokes
texas rep dan crenshaw, congressional soccer match, soccer in us, eye prosthesis, curiosities us, us congressmen jokes
‘This is For the Refs’: Crenshaw Mocks Officials by Popping Out Glass Eye After Football Game
The Congressional Soccer Match (CSM) is an annual event that brings together members of Congress, Hill staff, corporations and representatives of the public to take part in a soccer (football) tournament. And even at such an event, curiosities can occur.
US Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) made quite the bold gesture when mocking referee calls during a recent football match: he removed his glass eye and humorously offered it to a match official.
Crenshaw, who lost his right eye while serving in Afghanistan, carried out the unconventional move during a CSM game late Tuesday.
"The refs, they have two eyeballs, but they don’t use them. So I was gonna give one of mine to the refs," Crenshaw said, as he popped out his glass eye.
His fellow Republican teammates responded with a mix of groans and laughter.
Crenshaw was joined in the game by other House members, including Don Bacon of Nebraska, Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, Garret Graves of Louisiana, David Valadao of California, and former Minnesota GOP Rep. Erik Paulsen.
Valadao also expressed dissatisfaction with the referees, claiming they failed to award a goal that had crossed the line.
The game, co-hosted by the US Soccer Federation, took place at DC United's Audi Field, home of the Major League Soccer team coached by English football legend Wayne Rooney. In the end, the Republicans emerged victorious with a 4-2 score against their Democratic opponents.
The Democratic lineup featured Reps. Rick Larsen of Washington, Eric Swalwell of California, and Darren Soto and Kathy Castor, both of Florida.
Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, lost his right eye in 2012 due to injuries sustained from an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan. Since then, he has been recognized for his service and often seen wearing a patch over his right eye.