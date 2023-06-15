https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/trump-pleads-not-guilty-housing-crisis-iran-us-talks-1111162877.html

Trump Pleads Not Guilty, Housing Crisis, Iran-US Talks

A newly declassified report presents further evidence that commercial data can be used, and anonymized, for government surveillance.

Former Colorado County Commissioner and progressive contributor Arn Menconi joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the federal arraignment of former President Donald Trump in Miami, Cornel West’s pivot to pursue the Green Party nomination for president as well as the People’s Party nomination, how Republican presidential candidates are responding to Trump’s federal indictment, and the environmental crisis playing out in Colorado.Louisville Tenants Union organizer and investigator for the Lexington Fair Housing Council Greg Capillo discusses the issue of homelessness before and after the COVID-19 pandemic, how inadequate protections in homeless shelters are, Washington DC returning millions in needed assistance for the homeless crisis, and the wearing down of shelter workers from lack of resources.Geopolitical consultant, author, veteran, and former security analyst Dr. David Oualaalou discusses reports of Iran and United States negotiating through Oman, what is desired from both sides of the conversations, an international case against Syria claming acts of torture, Turkey’s resistance to Sweden’s NATO bid, reports of Western allies pushing Biden to commit to a faster path for Ukraine's entry to NATO, the United States claiming they warned Ukraine not to attack Nord Stream, and expectations around Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned trip to China.The Misfits also discuss new reporting on the origins of COVID-19, CNN’s "global" American holidays, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's chances as he runs for president once again.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

