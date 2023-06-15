https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/us-energy-advisor-says-europe-should-not-replace-reliance-on-russia-with-china-1111191172.html

US Energy Advisor Says Europe Should Not Replace Reliance on Russia With China

As countries move to a clean energy economy, they should take lessons from Europe's reliance on Russian energy and avoid repeating the same mistake by relying on China for the green transition

The advisor noted that Europe should learn from the lessons of its dependency on Russia for energy supplies, and avoid becoming reliant on a single supplier, particularly in that area. Hochstein comments came while addressing a question on the lessons to be learned from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the impact it has had on the energy supplies from Russia, notably Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to European countries.Earlier in May, NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana warned that member states were at risk of replacing their dependency on Russia’s natural resources by one on China and noted that countries should pay specific attention to not create dependencies on Beijing in areas of national security.

