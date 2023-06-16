https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/ancient-sword-from-bronze-age-burial-in-germany-found-in-remarkable-condition-1111201131.html

Ancient Sword From Bronze Age Burial in Germany Found in Remarkable Condition

Ancient Sword From Bronze Age Burial in Germany Found in Remarkable Condition

The so-called octagonal sword was uncovered in a burial site. The remarkable aspect of this find is the sword's excellent preservation, which has kept it gleaming despite its age.

Archaeologists in Germany made an extraordinary discovery during an excavation in Nördlingen, Bavaria, after uncovering a 3,000-year-old sword that miraculously managed to maintain a pristine condition. The so-called octagonal sword managed to keep its excellent preservation despite being uncovered at a burial site containing the remains of a man, woman and child.The Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection, which announced the discovery, mentioned that the three individuals were buried in quick succession, although it remains unclear whether they were related.The sword, made of bronze, is exceptionally well-preserved, to the point where it still appears shiny. The bronze hilt of the weapon is octagonal and has acquired a greenish hue due to the oxidation of the copper content in the bronze when exposed to air and water.The researchers noted that octagonal swords were produced in two known manufacturing areas in Germany. One of these regions encompassed southern Germany, while the other included northern Germany and Denmark. The origin of the newly discovered sword has yet to be determined.

