Ancient Sword From Bronze Age Burial in Germany Found in Remarkable Condition
Ancient Sword From Bronze Age Burial in Germany Found in Remarkable Condition
The so-called octagonal sword was uncovered in a burial site. The remarkable aspect of this find is the sword's excellent preservation, which has kept it gleaming despite its age.
Archaeologists in Germany made an extraordinary discovery during an excavation in Nördlingen, Bavaria, after uncovering a 3,000-year-old sword that miraculously managed to maintain a pristine condition. The so-called octagonal sword managed to keep its excellent preservation despite being uncovered at a burial site containing the remains of a man, woman and child.The Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection, which announced the discovery, mentioned that the three individuals were buried in quick succession, although it remains unclear whether they were related.The sword, made of bronze, is exceptionally well-preserved, to the point where it still appears shiny. The bronze hilt of the weapon is octagonal and has acquired a greenish hue due to the oxidation of the copper content in the bronze when exposed to air and water.The researchers noted that octagonal swords were produced in two known manufacturing areas in Germany. One of these regions encompassed southern Germany, while the other included northern Germany and Denmark. The origin of the newly discovered sword has yet to be determined.
Scientists dated the sword to the late 14th century B.C., and they emphasized the rarity of such finds from this period and region. Many middle Bronze Age graves have been looted over time, making it unusual to find intact artifacts from this era.
Archaeologists in Germany made an extraordinary discovery during an excavation in Nördlingen, Bavaria, after uncovering a 3,000-year-old sword that miraculously managed to maintain a pristine condition.
The so-called octagonal sword managed to keep its excellent preservation despite being uncovered at a burial site containing the remains of a man, woman and child.
The Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection, which announced the discovery, mentioned that the three individuals were buried in quick succession, although it remains unclear whether they were related.
"The sword and the burial still have to be examined so that our archaeologists can classify this find more precisely," Mathias Pfeil, head of the Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection who is involved with the sword's conservation, said in a statement. "But it can already be said: the condition is exceptional! A find like this is very rare!"
The sword, made of bronze, is exceptionally well-preserved, to the point where it still appears shiny. The bronze hilt of the weapon is octagonal and has acquired a greenish hue due to the oxidation of the copper content in the bronze when exposed to air and water.
Octagonal swords like this one required skilled craftsmanship to create. The handle, featuring two rivets, was cast over the blade using a technique called overlay casting.
Despite its pristine condition, the absence of visible cuts or signs of wear on the blade suggests it likely served a ceremonial or symbolic purpose. However, due to its well-balanced design, it could have functioned effectively as a weapon, capable of inflicting powerful slashes on opponents.
The researchers noted that octagonal swords were produced in two known manufacturing areas in Germany. One of these regions encompassed southern Germany, while the other included northern Germany and Denmark. The origin of the newly discovered sword has yet to be determined.