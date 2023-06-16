https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/biden-scandal-is-growing-into-something-too-big-to-ignore-1111198516.html

Biden Scandal Is Growing Into Something Too Big to Ignore

Biden Scandal Is Growing Into Something Too Big to Ignore

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including North Korea firing ballistic missiles toward Japan, and a US grand jury indicting the Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira.

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including North Korea firing ballistic missiles toward Japan, and a US grand jury indicting the Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Ukrainian SciFi, Ukrainian Casualties Numbers, and Putin Clarifies Russia's Stance on Nuclear Weapon UseTodd Bensman - Senior National Security Fellow and Author | No Go Zones in Texas, Housing for Migrants, and Aerial Footage of Migrant Communities in TexasIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about US politicians worried about the Ukrainian offensive, Russia has destroyed Ukraine's air defense, and President Putin's comments on nuclear weapons. Mark talked about the pictures of the battlefield and Ukraine losing ten to fifteen percent of its military forces. Mark commented on Moscow busting Ukrainian spy rings in Russia and Ukraine's 2022 plans to destroy bridges connecting to Kiev.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Todd Bensman about Liberty County, environmental problems within migrant communities, and target-rich environments. Todd spoke about his investigation into housing development for migrants and crime among migrant communities in Texas.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

