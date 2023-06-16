https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/cia-didnt-believe-russia-was-behind-nord-stream-attack-1111208196.html

CIA Didn't Believe Russia Was Behind Nord Stream Attack

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics, including the Wall Street Journal's latest revelation about the CIA doubting Russia's involvement in the Nord Stream attack.

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the Wall Street Journal's latest revelation about the CIA doubting Russia's involvement in the Nord Stream sabotage attack.

Mark Sleboda - Military and Political AnalystMisty Winston - Radio and Podcast HostElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentTed Rall - Host of The Final CountdownIn the first hour, military analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to the Fault Lines team about the Wall Street Journal article about the CIA knowing Russia was not behind the Nord Stream attack, along with the Biden administration's long-term arms plan for Ukraine.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Misty Winston to discuss YouTube's decision to approve more channels for monetization amid an upsurge in users on alternative platforms.Later in the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to Elijah Magnier about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claim regarding the US and Israel hosting secret negotiations about a "mini Iran deal".In the last hour, Ted Rall joined the show to discuss the Daniel Penny indictment and the future of this case.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

