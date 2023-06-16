International
LIVE: Putin Takes Part in SPIEF 2023 Plenary Session
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/gas-price-in-netherlands-nearly-doubles-in-2-weeks---reports-1111216419.html
Gas Price in Netherlands Nearly Doubles in 2 Weeks - Reports
Gas Price in Netherlands Nearly Doubles in 2 Weeks - Reports
The purchase price of gas in the Netherlands has almost doubled since early June, when it last settled at 23 euros ($25) per megawatt-hour (MWh), Dutch broadcaster NOS reported Friday.
2023-06-16T12:29+0000
2023-06-16T12:29+0000
energy crisis in europe
netherlands
liquefied natural gas (lng)
gas
gas prices
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100213797_0:102:2515:1517_1920x0_80_0_0_c1a4be8ca9b4d27212169274b3dc4311.jpg
Gas surged to nearly 50 euros per MWh on the Dutch TTF before falling to more than 40 euros at market close on Thursday on rising demand in China and supply shortfalls from Norway, which has extended maintenance on gas facilities until mid-July. Dutch energy utilities have been adjusting price contracts for households to account for gas price fluctuations, media reported. A three-year contract that cost 299 euros a month on June 5 now costs 309 euros, and the price of shorter-term contracts is expected to rise if gas prices remain high. All the signs are that the gas market is tightening again, media suggested. The Netherlands has become increasingly dependent on liquefied natural gas supplies from the United States and Qatar after ditching Russian gas. Now that the Chinese economy has finally begun to rebound from the COVID-19 lockdowns, it is scooping up LNG contracts that were sold on to Europe in 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230314/eu-imports-of-lng-pipeline-gas-up-threefold-to-over-222bln-in-2022-1108363788.html
netherlands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100213797_116:0:2400:1713_1920x0_80_0_0_037753cb17cc7559279bc39640991f71.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gas price, gas in the netherlands,
gas price, gas in the netherlands,

Gas Price in Netherlands Nearly Doubles in 2 Weeks - Reports

12:29 GMT 16.06.2023
© AP Photo / Michael ProbstFILE - The gas storage plant Reckrod is pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, on July 14, 2022, after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut down due to maintenance
FILE - The gas storage plant Reckrod is pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, on July 14, 2022, after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut down due to maintenance - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
© AP Photo / Michael Probst
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
THE HAGUE (Sputnik) - The purchase price of gas in the Netherlands has almost doubled since early June, when it last settled at 23 euros ($25) per megawatt-hour (MWh), Dutch media reported Friday.
Gas surged to nearly 50 euros per MWh on the Dutch TTF before falling to more than 40 euros at market close on Thursday on rising demand in China and supply shortfalls from Norway, which has extended maintenance on gas facilities until mid-July.
Dutch energy utilities have been adjusting price contracts for households to account for gas price fluctuations, media reported. A three-year contract that cost 299 euros a month on June 5 now costs 309 euros, and the price of shorter-term contracts is expected to rise if gas prices remain high.
All the signs are that the gas market is tightening again, media suggested.
Liquefied natural gas carrier Pskov - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2023
Economy
EU Imports of LNG, Pipeline Gas Up Threefold to Over $222Bln in 2022
14 March, 06:52 GMT
The Netherlands has become increasingly dependent on liquefied natural gas supplies from the United States and Qatar after ditching Russian gas. Now that the Chinese economy has finally begun to rebound from the COVID-19 lockdowns, it is scooping up LNG contracts that were sold on to Europe in 2022.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала