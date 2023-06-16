https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/grand-jury-to-indict-daniel-penny-in-jordan-neely-chokehold-death-1111191600.html
Grand Jury to Indict Daniel Penny in Jordan Neely Chokehold Death

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the indictment of Daniel Penny.
Angie Wong: Journalist
Rory Riley Topping: Attorney, broadcaster, former Congressional staffer
Elijah Magnier: Veteran war correspondent, political analyst
John Kiriakou: Cohost of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik

The show kicks off with journalist Angie Wong, joining to discuss New York City's minimum wage for delivery workers.

In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Rory Riley Topping, attorney, broadcaster, and former Congressional staffer to discuss the indictment of Daniel Penny.

In the first half of the final hour, Veteran War correspondent and political analyst Elijah Magnier joins to discuss the mini-Iran Deal.

The show wraps up with Political Misfits Co-Host and Former CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou to discuss the UN report on the record number of displaced people.
Rory Riley Topping: Attorney, broadcaster, former Congressional staffer
Elijah Magnier: Veteran war correspondent, political analyst
John Kiriakou: Cohost of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik
The show kicks off with journalist Angie Wong, joining to discuss New York City's minimum wage for delivery workers.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Rory Riley Topping, attorney, broadcaster, and former Congressional staffer to discuss the indictment of Daniel Penny.
In the first half of the final hour, Veteran War correspondent and political analyst Elijah Magnier joins to discuss the mini-Iran Deal.
The show wraps up with Political Misfits Co-Host and Former CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou to discuss the UN report on the record number of displaced people.
