LIVE: Putin Addresses SPIEF 2023 Plenary Session
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Grand Jury to Indict Daniel Penny in Jordan Neely Chokehold Death
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the indictment of Daniel Penny.
Angie Wong: JournalistRory Riley Topping: Attorney, broadcaster, former Congressional stafferElijah Magnier: Veteran war correspondent, political analystJohn Kiriakou: Cohost of Political Misfits on Radio SputnikThe show kicks off with journalist Angie Wong, joining to discuss New York City's minimum wage for delivery workers.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Rory Riley Topping, attorney, broadcaster, and former Congressional staffer to discuss the indictment of Daniel Penny.In the first half of the final hour, Veteran War correspondent and political analyst Elijah Magnier joins to discuss the mini-Iran Deal.The show wraps up with Political Misfits Co-Host and Former CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou to discuss the UN report on the record number of displaced people.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:54 GMT 16.06.2023 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 16.06.2023)
The Final Countdown
Grand Jury to Indict Daniel Penny in Jordan Neely Chokehold Death
Manila Chan
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including the indictment of Daniel Penny.
Angie Wong: Journalist
Rory Riley Topping: Attorney, broadcaster, former Congressional staffer
Elijah Magnier: Veteran war correspondent, political analyst
John Kiriakou: Cohost of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik
The show kicks off with journalist Angie Wong, joining to discuss New York City's minimum wage for delivery workers.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Rory Riley Topping, attorney, broadcaster, and former Congressional staffer to discuss the indictment of Daniel Penny.
In the first half of the final hour, Veteran War correspondent and political analyst Elijah Magnier joins to discuss the mini-Iran Deal.
The show wraps up with Political Misfits Co-Host and Former CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou to discuss the UN report on the record number of displaced people.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
