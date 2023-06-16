https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/how-the-movement-should-respond-to-us-presidential-campaigns-1111196386.html

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Libre X Sankara, poet, cultural worker, educator and organizer with the Troika Kollective to discuss the anniversary of the end of US bombing exercises in Vieques, Puerto Rico, the lasting environmental impacts and health impacts on the people who lived on the island and how this highlights Puerto Rico’s colonial status, and how a movement of Puerto Rican people successfully forced the US Navy to stop these bombings.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Carney, co-founder and Executive Director of Friends of the Congo to discuss the anniversary of the six-day war in the Congo, how the US was involved in attempting to bury information on the effects of the war and prevent Rwandan officials involved in the war from being brought to justice, and how the legacies of this war are felt today as the M23 rebels reportedly supported by Rwanda continue to destabilize the northeast region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Kenneth Surin, Professor emeritus and former Director of the Center for European Studies at Duke University to discuss the report by a UK House of Commons committee finding that Boris Johnson misled parliament over the Partygate scandal, how Johnson’s response to parliament’s investigation of him reflects the tactics used by Donald Trump to downplay his legal and political issues, and how this investigation may affect the political climate of the UK.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin to discuss the Denver Nuggets winning the NBA championship and how the sports media thrives on exaggerated personalities, Cornel West’s campaign for the nomination of the Green Party for US president, and how the focus on presidential campaigns leaves out the importance of organizing between elections.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

