Iran and US Negotiate, Europe Migrant Deaths, Cornel West Campaign

Iran and US Negotiate, Europe Migrant Deaths, Cornel West Campaign

A new report finds that men die of overdoses at far greater rates than women, and the Indian Child Welfare Act is upheld.

2023-06-16

2023-06-16T04:44+0000

2023-06-16T10:43+0000

Iran and US Negotiate, Europe Migrant Deaths, Cornel West Campaign A new report finds that men die of overdoses at far greater rates than women, and the Indian Child Welfare Act is upheld.

Journalist, author, writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure Kevin Gosztola joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the disappearance of investigative journalism, the collapsing of commercial media, the Justice Department’s treatment of former President Donald Trump, the likelihood of Trump being pardoned, and updates on the movement to free WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange.Writer for the People’s Dispatch and Italian socialist organizer Maurizio Coppola discusses the refugee crisis in Europe, the EU’s need for migrant labor, and what NATO and Europe’s defense build-up will do to Europe’s economy.Editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberley discusses the deployment of F-22 fighter jets in Syria by the United States, a visit by African leaders to Russia and Ukraine, why corporate media still doesn’t know how to deal with Trump’s lies, the indictment of Daniel Penny in the killing of Jordan Neely, and what Cornel West plans to do in his campaign for president.Iranian-American activist and scholar Leila Zand discusses quiet negotiations between Iran and the United States, the likelihood these talks can be successful after the failure of the JCPOA, whether this could lead to greater positive relations among both countries, and the possible warming of diplomatic relations between Iran and Egypt.The Misfits also discuss new allegations against comedian Bill Cosby, allegations of torture by Mississippi sheriffs, and Pat Sajak’s next career steps.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

