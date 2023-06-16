International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/uk-computer-science-expert-files-warning-over-ai-threat-to-democracy-during-elections-1111200786.html
UK Computer Science Expert Files Warning Over AI Threat to Democracy During Elections
UK Computer Science Expert Files Warning Over AI Threat to Democracy During Elections
Rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) could pose a threat to democracy during the upcoming presidential election in the US and parliamentary elections in the UK, said a member of the UK government's AI Council.
2023-06-16T02:06+0000
2023-06-16T02:05+0000
world
artificial intelligence (ai)
rishi sunak
united kingdom (uk)
european union (eu)
us
2024 us presidential election
elections
science & tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/08/1110205255_3:0:1454:816_1920x0_80_0_0_1fcf5a9f4972c2af13ac1979e47fbfd9.png
"Next year, we will see a growth in disinformation, the deep fakes of this world, because AI makes it very easy to do that," she said in an interview with a UK broadcaster.Hall pointed out that the risk AI could pose today is more important than "worrying about an existential threat in a hundred years' time," which, in her opinion, is a possibility, but very unlikely at the moment. "I'm glad we're taking a lead that we need to think about global regulation in the area of AI in the same way as we think about climate science," she said. The expert added that, despite all the risks, AI technologies could also help politicians make information briefs as they "often talk about things they don't know anything about." UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's administration said earlier this year that the first global AI summit is set to take place in the UK this autumn to discuss the potential risks of AI and ways to overcome them.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/nsfw-trump-biden-debate-stream-previews-ai-implications-ahead-of-2024-election-1111167591.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/08/1110205255_185:0:1273:816_1920x0_80_0_0_5b7bf59bbdec82c27453ab517bc43bf8.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dame wendy hall, ai council, artificial intelligence, democracy, us, eu, uk, election, threat
dame wendy hall, ai council, artificial intelligence, democracy, us, eu, uk, election, threat

UK Computer Science Expert Files Warning Over AI Threat to Democracy During Elections

02:06 GMT 16.06.2023
CC0 / / AI Taking over the world
AI Taking over the world - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) could pose a threat to democracy during the upcoming presidential election in the US and parliamentary elections in the UK, Dame Wendy Hall, a member of the UK government's AI Council, said on Thursday.
"Next year, we will see a growth in disinformation, the deep fakes of this world, because AI makes it very easy to do that," she said in an interview with a UK broadcaster.
"We've got two major elections coming up next year — the US, UK — and the EU have got elections as well. I see this as a threat to democracy. In a sense that we've got to help people understand where they're getting the messages from."
Hall pointed out that the risk AI could pose today is more important than "worrying about an existential threat in a hundred years' time," which, in her opinion, is a possibility, but very unlikely at the moment.
"I'm glad we're taking a lead that we need to think about global regulation in the area of AI in the same way as we think about climate science," she said.
AI Donald Trump versus AI Joe Biden - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2023
Analysis
NSFW Trump-Biden Debate Stream Previews AI Implications Ahead of 2024 Election
Yesterday, 03:25 GMT
The expert added that, despite all the risks, AI technologies could also help politicians make information briefs as they "often talk about things they don't know anything about."
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's administration said earlier this year that the first global AI summit is set to take place in the UK this autumn to discuss the potential risks of AI and ways to overcome them.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала