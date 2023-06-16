https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/us-dollar-losing-soft-power-as-new-economic-order-ushered-in-1111206608.html

US Dollar 'Losing Soft Power' as 'New Economic Order' Ushered in

US Dollar 'Losing Soft Power' as 'New Economic Order' Ushered in

The sanctions backlash has struck Western economies, crippling economic growth and pushing the rest of the world to look for alternatives, professor Sergio Rossi said.

US Treasury chief Janet Yellen recently admitted that unrelenting US sanctions are pushing countries to look for alternatives to the American currency. The sanctions do have a "boomerang effect," as both the US and several European nations are suffering from these sanctions much more than Russia, Rossi, who is a professor of Macroeconomics and Monetary Economics at the University of Fribourg, Switzerland, said.More and more countries, from Brazil to Southeast Asian nations, are calling for trade to be carried out in other currencies besides the US dollar – in words and deeds alike. The dollar's share in central banks' foreign exchange reserves has dropped from more than 70% in 1999 to some 58% in the final quarter of last year, signalling that its hegemony is dwindling."We are in the middle of a transition to a new economic order, as a multipolar system with regard to trade agreements and international clearing systems is being set up with a view to get rid of the US dollar hegemony. The world economy is thus becoming less unbalanced with regard to the hegemony of the US economy on both monetary and financial grounds," Rossi believes.

