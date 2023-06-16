https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/us-iran-quietly-seek-to-cool-tensions-with-understanding-on-tehrans-nuke-program---report-1111203849.html

US, Iran Quietly Seek 'Understanding' on Tehran's Nuke Program - Report

The administration of US President Joe Biden is in talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran, seeking a "cooling-down understanding" on Tehran’s nuclear program, according to a media report.

The Biden administration is in talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran on Tehran’s nuclear program, Reuters reported, citing anonymous sources among Western and Iranian officials. After stalled attempts to resurrect the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, which the then Trump White House walked out on in 2018, Washington and Tehran are reportedly believed to be looking at something more along the lines of an "understanding" rather than an agreement.Since many in the US Congress would oppose any major concessions to Tehran, Washington is purportedly hoping to restore some limits on Iran’s nuclear program in return for benefits that would not require Congressional review."I'd call it a cooling-down understanding," a Western official was cited as saying. The same source confirmed that National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, had met more than once in Oman for indirect US-Iran talks. US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley and Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, are also said to have met face to face of late.As for the benefits offered to Iran in return, these would ostensibly include "substantial transfer" of Iranian funds frozen in international accounts as part of sanctions. The cited Western official added that the US sought to deter escalation between Israel and Iran."If (the) Iranians miscalculate, the potential for a strong Israeli response is something that we want to avoid," he said.Initially, after the Biden administration came to power and signalled its desire to rekindle the JCPOA deal, Iranian negotiators had held out hope for a speedy restoration of Washington's participation in the agreement. But after rounds of indirect talks, the effort stalled, with the US refusal to lift sanctions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) turning out to be one of the central stumbling blocks.However, rumors have circulated recently of an “interim” deal or “mini-deal” between the US and Iran. State Department spokesman Matt Miller dismissed the reports, but did state that Washington would, "continue to use diplomatic engagements” to pursue its “goals." The media reported that the latter included de-escalation of tensions, curbing Tehran’s nuclear program, expanding cooperation with international nuclear inspectors, and a "halt” of attacks on American contractors illegally operating in Syria, as well as in Iraq, by Iran's allied militias, and the release of detained US citizens.The source had added that US sanctions waivers for Iran to export oil might be in the pipeline, in return for ceasing 60% uranium enrichment and a readiness by Iran to boost cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).Amid the reports, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul sent a letter to President Joe Biden, citing “concern” over “revelations that the administration is pursuing a new nuclear deal with Iran, calling into question the administration’s intent to adhere to its legal obligations under the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act of 2015.”

