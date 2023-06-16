https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/us-sends-nuclear-powered-submarine-to-south-korea-amid-tensions-1111210123.html

US Sends Nuclear-Powered Submarine to South Korea Amid Tensions

US nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine docks in Busan, South Korea for the first time in six years, following recent North Korean missile tests, and in line with an agreement to heighten US strategic visibility.

US nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine USS Michigan docked in Busan, South Korea for the first time in six years on Friday, following recent North Korean missile tests, and in line with an agreement reached between Washington and Seoul in April to heighten US strategic visibility on the Korean Peninsula. This comes as no surprise, given its strategic location and the delicate balancing act played by the superpowers during and after the Cold War. The region has been a hotbed of tensions, with North Korea on one side and South Korea on the other, under the protection of the United States. The US has maintained a significant military presence on the peninsula since the end of the Korean War in 1953, seen as both a deterrent and a signal of commitment to its South Korean ally.Recent developments have escalated these tensions further. In an unprecedented show of force recently, the US and South Korea have engaged in large-scale military exercises that have drawn international attention and condemnation, further straining relations on the Korean Peninsula.The live-fire drills conducted by the US and South Korea signal an assertive and possibly aggressive shift in their approach towards North Korea. The drills, led by South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol, demonstrate a renewal of the military commitment between the two allies and a definitive response to contain North Korea. This bold move, however, risks stoking the existing tensions, as it is perceived by North Korea as a provocation, escalating the volatile situation on the Korean Peninsula.In response to the show of force by the US and South Korea, North Korea launched a ballistic missile test, signaling its refusal to be intimated and its commitment to maintaining a robust defense. The missile launch indicates North Korea's intent to continue advancing its weapons capabilities, regardless of Western-backed sanctions and diplomatic pressure to isolate North Korea further and push the Korean Peninsula towards an uncertain and potentially dangerous future.

