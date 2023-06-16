https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/video-at-least-3-dead-dozens-injured-after-tornado-strikes-texas-1111202242.html

Video: At Least 3 Dead, Dozens Injured After Tornado Strikes Texas

Perryton, a city in the Texas Panhandle, experienced a devastating tornado that resulted in the loss of three lives and left over 75 individuals injured, according to officials.

At least three people were killed and over 75 individuals sustained injuries in Perryton, Texas, on Thursday after a devastating tornado blew through the Texas Panhandle.Authorities have indicated that the tornado struck Perryton at around 5:10 p.m. local time, causing significant damage to the area. One of the locations directly hit was a trailer park. Numerous homes were destroyed, trees were uprooted, and an overturned truck was seen amidst the wreckage. Footage of the scene has since surfaced across social media showing the town reduced to rubble.Perryton's Ochiltree General Hospital reported treating between 50 and 70 patients from the tornado, with injuries ranging from minor cuts and bruises to more severe conditions. Critically injured patients were transported to nearby hospitals.Texas Governor Greg Abbott has mobilized the Texas Division of Emergency Management to provide assistance, including road crews and engineers, to the affected area. Two urban search and rescue groups, Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Task Force 2, have also been dispatched to assist with the recovery efforts.The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for Perryton, and a confirmed tornado was reported north of the town. Surrounding counties were on standby to respond to potential mass casualties or recovery operations. US Senator Ted Cruz expressed his concern for the affected community and pledged support.Meteorologists explained that the unusually wet weather in May, combined with moisture instability and lift, created the conditions for the tornado. An upper-level system further contributed to the formation of the tornado. Tornado watches were in effect for northern and central Texas and parts of Oklahoma due to severe weather moving across the region.The Thursday storm marked the second powerful storm to hit the region after severe winds left buildings damaged and trees uprooted from eastern Texas to neighboring Georgia on Wednesday.

