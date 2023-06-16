https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/virgin-galactic-astronaut-says-trust-built-by-us-russia-on-iss-eroding-1111229744.html

Virgin Galactic Astronaut Says Trust Built by US, Russia on ISS Eroding

Virgin Galactic Astronaut Says Trust Built by US, Russia on ISS Eroding

Virgin Galactic future astronaut and Yuri's Night co-creator Loretta Whitesides told Sputnik that the trust and cooperation built by Russia and the United States on the International Space Station (ISS) is eroding.

2023-06-16T20:11+0000

2023-06-16T20:11+0000

2023-06-16T20:11+0000

world

science & tech

yuri gagarin

valentina tereshkova

russia

earth

washington

virgin galactic

international space station (iss)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6050b3288236c1a7659ff1f30f70e3.jpg

"I am very saddened that the trust and cooperation that we built working together on the International Space Station is eroding," Whitesides stated. "Trust and cooperation are critical in space where everything is so urgently life-threatening." Whitesides also said the same problem is encountered on "spaceship Earth" and ways must be found to build trust and cooperation to crew this spaceship together as well. Whitesides spoke with Sputnik on the anniversary of the world's first woman cosmonaut traveling to space, Valentina Tereshkova, on June 16, 1963. In addition, June 18 marks the anniversary of the flight by Sally Ride, the first US woman astronaut to travel to space aboard the space shuttle Challenger in 1983. "I personally love that their flights were 20 years and two days apart. I think this anniversary is very important to celebrate the accomplishments of women in space," she said. Whitesides pointed out that the Smithsonian Institution has launched a new initiative called Sally's Night, inspired by Yuri's Night. "They are partnering with the Washington, DC Nationals baseball team to do an event at their Sunday, June 18th game that will reach thousands of people to honor Dr. Sally Ride," she said. "Many of the Smithsonian partner institutions around the United States are also organizing their own events." In April, Yuri’s Night was held across the world, including in the United States, to celebrate the first man in space - Yuri Gagarin. "I am very proud of the Yuri's Night events this year. It is great to see more people learning about it and it is growing all the time," Whitesides said. This year, Disney has agreed to make their Miles from Tomorrowland episode about Yuri's Night available for free on YouTube. Whitesides said this is a great way to share Yuri's Night with the next generation. "We also had Dr. Jessica Watkins, the first African American woman to do a long duration flight on the ISS, at our Los Angeles event. She was amazing. We are excited that she has a chance to be one of the first women to walk on the Moon as well," she said. Whitesides pointed out that she started Yuri’s Night celebration activities in 2001 on the 40th anniversary of Gagarin's flight and the 20th anniversary of the first space shuttle flight. Whitesides also said that she plans to do a suborbital flight with Virgin Galactic on its 6th commercial flight. "I am hoping that will be sometime in 2024," she said. "It is important to me because I think we can use the power and perspective of space to help bring the world together and help us to be a better crew of spaceship Earth."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/tereshkova-was-a-pioneer-in-mans-world-during-difficult-time---virgin-galactic-astronaut-1111229109.html

russia

earth

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

international space station, virgin galactic, loretta whitesides, russia, us, iss