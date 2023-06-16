https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/watch-russian-troops-make-ukraines-superior-forces-run-for-their-lives-1111209835.html
WATCH: Russian Troops Make Ukraine's 'Superior Forces' Run For Their Lives
Russia's Defense Ministry has published footage showing a group of Russian fighters forcing the superior forces of Ukrainian fighters to flee in the direction of Avdeevsk.
Russia's Defense Ministry has published footage showing a group of Russian servicemen forcing the superior forces of Ukrainian troops to flee in the direction of Avdeevka."The fighting spirit of the enemy is very weak at the moment. The enemy flees when there is serious fighting and does not really cling to its positions. They leave their fortifications and run away," an officer of the Yug Russian military group said. According to the officer, during one of the attacks, an enemy squad ran away from his group twice.
During the ongoing Kiev counteroffensive, the Russian Army has been crushing the enemy on land and in the air.
Russia's Defense Ministry has published footage showing a group of Russian servicemen forcing the superior forces of Ukrainian troops to flee in the direction of Avdeevka.
"The fighting spirit of the enemy is very weak at the moment. The enemy flees when there is serious fighting and does not really cling to its positions. They leave their fortifications and run away," an officer of the Yug Russian military group said.
According to the officer, during one of the attacks, an enemy squad ran away from his group twice.