https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/watch-russian-troops-make-ukraines-superior-forces-run-for-their-lives-1111209835.html

WATCH: Russian Troops Make Ukraine's 'Superior Forces' Run For Their Lives

Russia's Defense Ministry has published footage showing a group of Russian fighters forcing the superior forces of Ukrainian fighters to flee in the direction of Avdeevsk.

Russia's Defense Ministry has published footage showing a group of Russian servicemen forcing the superior forces of Ukrainian troops to flee in the direction of Avdeevka."The fighting spirit of the enemy is very weak at the moment. The enemy flees when there is serious fighting and does not really cling to its positions. They leave their fortifications and run away," an officer of the Yug Russian military group said. According to the officer, during one of the attacks, an enemy squad ran away from his group twice.

Ukrainian servicemen flee as Russian troops advance towards Avdeevka “The enemy's morale is currently severely weakened, they [the Ukrainians] flee during major battles, and are unwilling to hold on to their positions," said a Russian serviceman, whose fellow troops, participated in the advance. 2023-06-16T12:56+0000 true PT0M36S

