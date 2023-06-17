https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/biden-findings-in-george-floyd-probe-disturbing--show-urgent-need-to-pass-reforms-1111237018.html

Biden: Findings in George Floyd Probe 'Disturbing' & Show Urgent Need to Pass Reforms

The findings by the DoJ in the investigation of 2020 killing of George Floyd are disturbing and show the urgent need for Congress to pass reforms that would combat racial discrimination and boost public safety, Biden said Friday.

"This afternoon, I was briefed by my team on the Department of Justice’s independent findings of unconstitutional practices of the Minneapolis Police Department," Biden said. Earlier in the day, a federal investigation into the officer-involved death of Floyd in Minneapolis found that police used excessive force and discriminated against minorities for years before the controversial death that took place in 2020. "Since I took office, the Department of Justice has also taken independent and aggressive action to ensure accountability for systemic misconduct by police departments at the local level. The vast majority of Americans want the same thing: trust, safety, accountability," Biden said. "Any police officer will tell you that public trust is the foundation of public safety. At the same time, we must also ensure law enforcement has the funding, resources, training, and personnel they need for safe, effective, and accountable community policing in line with the standards of my Policing Executive Order."

