From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
De-Dollarization Becoming Reality Amid Potential BRICS Expansion
De-Dollarization Becoming Reality Amid Potential BRICS Expansion
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the multitude of countries looking to join the BRICS economic bloc.
2023-06-17T04:54+0000
2023-06-17T10:00+0000
De-Dollarization Becoming Reality Amid Potential BRICS Expansion
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the multitude of countries looking to join the BRICS economic bloc.
Carl Zha: Political CommentatorPeter Coffin: Video EssayistRick Sanchez: Host of Direct Impact on RT and the Rick Sanchez PodcastRichard Wolff: Professor and EconomistIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team spoke to Carl Zha who broke down the recent news from the Pacific, including the reports about Japan preparing to send weapons to Ukraine.In the second hour, Peter Coffin joined the show to discuss MSNBC host Rachel Maddow's decision to not air Donald Trump's speech and her hypocrisy regarding Russiagate.In the last half of the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Rick Sanchez, who discussed the Texas Governor's decision to transport migrants to Los Angeles, California.In the final hour, Professor Richard Wolff spoke to the team about several countries applying for BRICS membership, while de-dollarization becomes a reality around the world.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
De-Dollarization Becoming Reality Amid Potential BRICS Expansion

04:54 GMT 17.06.2023 (Updated: 10:00 GMT 17.06.2023)
De-Dollarization Becoming Reality Amid Potential BRICS Expansion
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the multitude of countries looking to join the BRICS economic bloc.
Carl Zha: Political Commentator
Peter Coffin: Video Essayist
Rick Sanchez: Host of Direct Impact on RT and the Rick Sanchez Podcast
Richard Wolff: Professor and Economist
In the first hour, the Fault Lines team spoke to Carl Zha who broke down the recent news from the Pacific, including the reports about Japan preparing to send weapons to Ukraine.
In the second hour, Peter Coffin joined the show to discuss MSNBC host Rachel Maddow's decision to not air Donald Trump's speech and her hypocrisy regarding Russiagate.
In the last half of the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Rick Sanchez, who discussed the Texas Governor's decision to transport migrants to Los Angeles, California.
In the final hour, Professor Richard Wolff spoke to the team about several countries applying for BRICS membership, while de-dollarization becomes a reality around the world.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
