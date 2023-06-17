https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/de-dollarization-becoming-reality-amid-potential-brics-expansion-1111225375.html

De-Dollarization Becoming Reality Amid Potential BRICS Expansion

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the multitude of countries looking to join the BRICS economic bloc.

Carl Zha: Political CommentatorPeter Coffin: Video EssayistRick Sanchez: Host of Direct Impact on RT and the Rick Sanchez PodcastRichard Wolff: Professor and EconomistIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team spoke to Carl Zha who broke down the recent news from the Pacific, including the reports about Japan preparing to send weapons to Ukraine.In the second hour, Peter Coffin joined the show to discuss MSNBC host Rachel Maddow's decision to not air Donald Trump's speech and her hypocrisy regarding Russiagate.In the last half of the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Rick Sanchez, who discussed the Texas Governor's decision to transport migrants to Los Angeles, California.In the final hour, Professor Richard Wolff spoke to the team about several countries applying for BRICS membership, while de-dollarization becomes a reality around the world.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

