https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/doj-report-on-minneapolis-police-reveals-more-of-the-same-1111230146.html

DOJ Report on Minneapolis Police Reveals More of the Same

DOJ Report on Minneapolis Police Reveals More of the Same

Antony Blinken To Visit China Amid Rising Tensions, Protests In Senegal Against Sonko Conviction, NV Approves Taxpayer Funding For Stadium

2023-06-17T04:44+0000

2023-06-17T04:44+0000

2023-06-17T09:56+0000

by any means necessary

radio

china

senegal

major league baseball (mlb)

police

south africa

antony blinken

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/10/1111229987_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9abdb3a4ac4a93cf82f9aefaf04845e1.png

DOJ Report on Minneapolis Police Reveals More of the Same Antony Blinken To Visit China Amid Rising Tensions, Protests In Senegal Against Sonko Conviction, NV Approves Taxpayer Funding For Stadium

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by K.J. Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific to discuss US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's upcoming visit to China amid increasing tensions between the two countries, how US provocations in the region have contributed to the Wanshington-Beijing relationships and why not much is expected from this trip, and recent missile tests in North Korea in response to military drills between the US and South Korea.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss recent protests in Senegal over the jailing of opposition figure Ousmane Sonko and in response to rumors that President Macky Sall may attempt to serve an illegal third term, the influence of neocolonial powers, namely the US and France, in this crisis, and how African nations are maneuvering in this growing trend to multipolarity.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss another allegation of sexual assault against former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer, the Nevada legislature approval of the use of $380 million of public funds for a new ballpark for the Athletics, comments made about the move by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred blaming the city of Oakland for the relocation of the team, and The Athletic announcing layoffs of journalists and reassignment of journalists from team-specific beats that the publication had originally set out to feature prominently.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss a Department of Justice report finding a pattern of discrimination against Black people and native Americans in the Minneapolis police department, the ongoing rollback of pandemic-era social programs and how they reveal the facade of the US political system, and a group of US lawmakers requesting that the Biden administration punish South Africa over its stance on the conflict in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

senegal

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, minneapolis police, antony blinken's visit to china, protests in senegal, ousmane sonko, discrimination against black people and native americans