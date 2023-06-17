https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/eu-would-likely-have-imposed-anti-russian-sanctions-without-us-prompt-kneissl-says-1111251990.html

EU Would Likely Have Imposed Anti-Russian Sanctions Without US Prompt - Kneissl

EU Would Likely Have Imposed Anti-Russian Sanctions Without US Prompt - Kneissl

While the US may enjoy considerable influence over the EU, one should not disregard the "tremendous power" the European Commission wields within the union, says former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl.

2023-06-17T18:41+0000

2023-06-17T18:41+0000

2023-06-17T19:56+0000

world

karin kneissl

european union (eu)

european commission

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/18/1081258433_0:0:2805:1577_1920x0_80_0_0_7a90416cbffb0b7e8d33b326e02732fb.jpg

Since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022, the European Union has appeared to be largely content to follow the United States’ lead, eagerly supplying funds and weapons to the regime in Kiev while simultaneously unleashing a barrage of economic sanctions against Russia.Yet while the United States has enjoyed considerable influence in Western Europe practically since the end of World War II, which then extended to Eastern Europe after the fall of the Soviet Union, Austria's former foreign minister, Karin Kneissl, argued that this influence should not be overestimated.Speaking to Sputnik at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Kneissl pointed out that the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, wields "tremendous power" in the EU, while motions to impose economic sanctions on Russia had existed in the European Parliament before February 2022.When asked whether European leaders would've imposed sanctions against Russia even if the White House did not ask them to, Kneissl replied: "Definitely!"Regarding the role of the European Commission in the EU, Kneissl explained that decisions in the European Union regarding foreign and defense policies are reached through consensus.Kneissl added that "this commission has changed over the years" and that while it does speak to European powerhouses such as Berlin or Paris, "other, much smaller, capitals are not really part of the decision-making."The former foreign minister also noted how one of the EU's member-states, Poland, gained quite a bit of clout in the union in recent years, with the country having "become increasingly a regional power because of its very outspoken stance on Ukraine."Keissl argued that a "very strong transatlantic spirit" permeates "all Polish circles", which likely stems from "the role Polish families played in the 1776 revolution of the United States," and that with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the “tremendous, very aggressive and expansionist political talk that you have in Poland” today, Warsaw’s ambitions seem rather "high.""I cannot tell you whether these ambitions will work or whether Poland, as many times in history will have a more kind of accidental final," she mused.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

karin kneissl, eu sanctions russia