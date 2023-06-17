International
Fire Erupts in High-Rise Building in Russia’s Belgorod, No Injuries Reported
Fire Erupts in High-Rise Building in Russia’s Belgorod, No Injuries Reported
A fire has erupted in an apartment building in the center of Russia's city of Belgorod, the residents have been evacuated, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
"According to preliminary information, the fire broke out in a boiler room located on the roof. Fire crews are on site," Gladkov said on Telegram late on Friday night. Meanwhile, city Mayor Valentin Demidov said on Telegram that all residents of the multi-story apartment building have been evacuated. "Firefighters and rescuers are checking the apartments on the upper floors," Demidov said.In a later update, the mayor said that the fire was eliminated and that its likely cause was a violation of safety rules during repair work. None of the apartments were damaged by the blaze, according to preliminary information. Local emergency authorities told Sputnik that nobody was killed or injured in the fire. The affected residents have been offered temporary accommodation at a hotel.
MOSCOW, June 17 (Sputnik) - A fire has erupted in an apartment building in the center of Russia's city of Belgorod, the residents have been evacuated, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
"According to preliminary information, the fire broke out in a boiler room located on the roof. Fire crews are on site," Gladkov said on Telegram late on Friday night.
Meanwhile, city Mayor Valentin Demidov said on Telegram that all residents of the multi-story apartment building have been evacuated.
"Firefighters and rescuers are checking the apartments on the upper floors," Demidov said.
In a later update, the mayor said that the fire was eliminated and that its likely cause was a violation of safety rules during repair work. None of the apartments were damaged by the blaze, according to preliminary information.
Local emergency authorities told Sputnik that nobody was killed or injured in the fire. The affected residents have been offered temporary accommodation at a hotel.
