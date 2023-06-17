https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/german-mp-blasts-bandera-baerbocks-and-volodymyr-habecks-over-ukraine-aid-1111252611.html

German MP Blasts 'Bandera Baerbocks and Volodymyr Habecks' Over Ukraine Aid

While Berlin appears content to provide assistance to the regime in Kiev as the Ukrainian conflict drags on, it seems that not all of lawmakers are thrilled by the prospects of continuously bankrolling Kiev.

As the issue of extending Germany’s support to Ukraine was debated in Bundestag this week, this initiative was sharply criticized by Markus Frohnmaier, MP from right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD).In his speech, Frohnmaier inquired what exactly the German leadership seeks to build in Ukraine that, as he put it, had been financed with an "all-round carefree package".The lawmaker insisted that the people of Germany are "fed up" with this situation and do not want to “pay for Kiev forever,” with Frohnmaier criticizing German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Minister of Economic Affairs Robert Habeck for their apparent eagerness to support Ukraine regardless."This government, these Bandera-Baerbocks, these Volodymyr Habecks, these foreign administrators, they don't give a damn about Germany," Frohnmaier lamented.

