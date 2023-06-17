Grotesque Model Reveals Alarming Effects of Remote Work
While remote work is here to stay for many companies post COVID-19, experts are now warning that it's not all that it's cracked up to be, especially when one's health is concerned.
A new model named Anna has been unveiled by Furniture At Work and has offered a glimpse at what home-workers may potentially look like by the year 2100, and it's not looking good for remote employees.
Anna's appearance is far from healthy, with a hunchback, dark swollen eyes what appear to be claw-like hands - all attributed to the effects of long hours spent working from home.
The creation of Anna was inspired by research conducted by the University of Leeds, which revealed that one-third of UK home-workers lack a dedicated workspace in their homes. Furniture At Work collaborated with health care experts to depict the potential physical and mental health consequences of remote work in the future.
Anna's poor posture and extended screen exposure resulted in a hunched back and raised shoulders, while her constant screen-staring caused red, swollen eyes. The continuous use of a mouse deformed her fingers into a claw-like shape.
In addition, Anna was depicted as having experienced weight gain, a weakened immune system due to inadequate fresh air, and the development of anxiety and depression.
While it's important to note remote work can offer several benefits, such as flexibility, reduced commuting time, and increased productivity for many individuals, it's also crucial to maintain a healthy work-life balance and take steps to prioritize physical and mental well-being while remote, officials have pointed out.
Some general tips proposed by experts for maintaining a healthier lifestyle while working remotely include:
Setting up an ergonomic workspace: Ensure that your home office setup promotes good posture and supports your body properly. Use an adjustable chair, a desk at an appropriate height, and position your computer screen at eye level.
Take regular breaks: Avoid sitting for extended periods. Stand up, stretch, and move around every hour or so. Incorporate short exercise or stretching routines into your breaks to alleviate any muscle tension.
Practice good eye care: Follow the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, look away from the screen and focus on something about 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This can help reduce eye strain and fatigue.
Maintain a balanced diet: Pay attention to your nutrition and ensure you are consuming a well-balanced diet. Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins in your meals. Stay hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day.
Engage in regular physical activity: Incorporate exercise into your daily routine. Whether it's a walk, jog, yoga, or home workout, regular physical activity is essential for overall health and well-being.
Prioritize mental health: Take breaks to relax and unwind. Engage in activities you enjoy, practice mindfulness or meditation, and connect with friends and family. If needed, consider reaching out to mental health professionals for support.