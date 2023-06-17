https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/grotesque-model-reveals-alarming-effects-of-remote-work-1111237840.html

Grotesque Model Reveals Alarming Effects of Remote Work

Grotesque Model Reveals Alarming Effects of Remote Work

A new model named Anna has been unveiled by Furniture At Work, showcasing what home-workers could potentially look like in the year 2100.

2023-06-17T04:11+0000

2023-06-17T04:11+0000

2023-06-17T04:10+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

united kingdom (uk)

university of leeds

healthcare

healthcare

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/11/1111238014_0:5:878:498_1920x0_80_0_0_a3122cd1d18fb58f6d580c123a36a135.png

A new model named Anna has been unveiled by Furniture At Work and has offered a glimpse at what home-workers may potentially look like by the year 2100, and it's not looking good for remote employees. Anna's appearance is far from healthy, with a hunchback, dark swollen eyes what appear to be claw-like hands - all attributed to the effects of long hours spent working from home.The creation of Anna was inspired by research conducted by the University of Leeds, which revealed that one-third of UK home-workers lack a dedicated workspace in their homes. Furniture At Work collaborated with health care experts to depict the potential physical and mental health consequences of remote work in the future.Anna's poor posture and extended screen exposure resulted in a hunched back and raised shoulders, while her constant screen-staring caused red, swollen eyes. The continuous use of a mouse deformed her fingers into a claw-like shape. In addition, Anna was depicted as having experienced weight gain, a weakened immune system due to inadequate fresh air, and the development of anxiety and depression.While it's important to note remote work can offer several benefits, such as flexibility, reduced commuting time, and increased productivity for many individuals, it's also crucial to maintain a healthy work-life balance and take steps to prioritize physical and mental well-being while remote, officials have pointed out.Some general tips proposed by experts for maintaining a healthier lifestyle while working remotely include:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/link-between-birth-control-depression-established-in-massive-study-1111135160.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

working from home, remote workers, is sitting at home bad, how remote work affects health, furniture at work, remote workers what should do