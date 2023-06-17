International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/indonesia-expects-russias-participation-in-asean-summit-in-fall-1111252441.html
Indonesia Expects Russia's Participation in ASEAN Summit in Fall
Indonesia Expects Russia's Participation in ASEAN Summit in Fall
Indonesia, this year's chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), expects Russia to take part in the summit in Jakarta this fall, chairman of the Russia-ASEAN Business Council Ivan Polyakov told Sputnik.
2023-06-17T18:55+0000
2023-06-17T18:55+0000
russia
russia
indonesia
asean
spief 2023
spief
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102498107_0:265:3170:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22347c5fb579b25d7fb51e360fecf8cc.jpg
Indonesia "beyond any doubt" expects Russia at the ASEAN forum, the official said, adding that Jakarta has always stressed that its stance on political issues is "balanced."He also recalled that Indonesia hosted the G20 summit on the resort island of Bali in November 2022, which was also attended by a high-level delegation from Russia.
russia
indonesia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102498107_354:0:3085:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_182aca11da4f6d247ea3d92ea02c093a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asean, russia-asean cooperations, russia and asian countries
asean, russia-asean cooperations, russia and asian countries

Indonesia Expects Russia's Participation in ASEAN Summit in Fall

18:55 GMT 17.06.2023
© Photo / Go to the mediabankLogo of the Russia - ASEAN Summit
Logo of the Russia - ASEAN Summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2023
© Photo
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Indonesia, this year's chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), expects Russia to take part in the summit in Jakarta this fall, chairman of the Russia-ASEAN Business Council Ivan Polyakov told Sputnik on Saturday.
Indonesia "beyond any doubt" expects Russia at the ASEAN forum, the official said, adding that Jakarta has always stressed that its stance on political issues is "balanced."
"Indonesia also shows great interest in developing economic ties with Russia. Just recently, a large Indonesian delegation arrived in Russia for the Eurasian Economic Forum, which shows Indonesia's openness to dialogue with Russia. In practice, we at the Russia-ASEAN Business Council do not see the slightest change in the attitude of Indonesian — and in general ASEAN — friends and partners towards our country, which would be worrying," Polyakov said.
He also recalled that Indonesia hosted the G20 summit on the resort island of Bali in November 2022, which was also attended by a high-level delegation from Russia.
"I would like to say that the Indonesian government prepared very carefully for this important event. I have no doubt that this year's ASEAN summit in Jakarta will also be thoroughly prepared and will be held at the highest level," Polyakov concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала