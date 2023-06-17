https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/indonesia-expects-russias-participation-in-asean-summit-in-fall-1111252441.html

Indonesia Expects Russia's Participation in ASEAN Summit in Fall

Indonesia, this year's chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), expects Russia to take part in the summit in Jakarta this fall, chairman of the Russia-ASEAN Business Council Ivan Polyakov told Sputnik.

Indonesia "beyond any doubt" expects Russia at the ASEAN forum, the official said, adding that Jakarta has always stressed that its stance on political issues is "balanced."He also recalled that Indonesia hosted the G20 summit on the resort island of Bali in November 2022, which was also attended by a high-level delegation from Russia.

