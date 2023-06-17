International
Mars and Venus to Adorn Summer Solstice Evening Sky
Mars and Venus to Adorn Summer Solstice Evening Sky
Stargazers around the world are going to be in for quite a treat next week, with a major occurence illuminating the night sky.
On the day of the solstice, June 2021, two planets closest to our world, Venus and Mars, as well as Earth’s only natural satellite the Moon, are going to be visible after sunset.According to EarthSky website, all three celestial bodies are going to be visible in close proximity to one another while looking at the sky to the west: the Moon is going to emerge first, followed by Venus and finally Mars as the sky will be getting darker.The website also points out that, aside from this celestial trio, stars Castor and Pollux in the constellation Gemini will be visible low in the sky to the northwest before they set, while Regulus in constellation Leo is going to be visible higher in the sky to the southeast.
Mars and Venus to Adorn Summer Solstice Evening Sky

15:59 GMT 17.06.2023
Stargazers around the world are going to be in for quite a treat next week, with a major occurence illuminating the night sky.
On the day of the solstice, June 2021, two planets closest to our world, Venus and Mars, as well as Earth’s only natural satellite the Moon, are going to be visible after sunset.
According to EarthSky website, all three celestial bodies are going to be visible in close proximity to one another while looking at the sky to the west: the Moon is going to emerge first, followed by Venus and finally Mars as the sky will be getting darker.
The website also points out that, aside from this celestial trio, stars Castor and Pollux in the constellation Gemini will be visible low in the sky to the northwest before they set, while Regulus in constellation Leo is going to be visible higher in the sky to the southeast.
