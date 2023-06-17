https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/pentagon-leaker-indicted-on-six-counts-1111231093.html

Pentagon Leaker Indicted on Six Counts

Pentagon Leaker Indicted on Six Counts

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news, including the indictment of Jack Texiera.

Dr. Adrienne Pine: Medical Anthropologist, ProfessorDr. David Bell: Former WHO Physician and scientistDaniel McAdams: Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and ProsperityKJ Noh: Journalist, Political Analyst, Writer & TeacherThe show kicks off with Dr. Adrienne Pine, Medical Anthropologist and Professor to discuss Texas Gov. Abbott dropping off migrants in LA.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Dr. David Bell, Former WHO Physician, and Scientist to discuss the new COVID vaccine recommended by the FDA.In the first half of the final hour, Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity joins to discuss Rachel Maddow and the indictment of Discord leaker Jack Teixeira.The show wraps up with Journalist and Political Analyst KJ Noh to discuss the new NATO liaison office in Japan, and the country supplying weapons to the US for Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

