Putin Meets South African President Ramaphosa in St. Petersburg
Putin Meets South African President Ramaphosa in St. Petersburg
After bilateral talks, Russian president will also meet with other African leaders from Senegal, Zambia, the Comoros and Egypt to discuss peace plan for Ukrainian conflict.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Saint Petersburg where Russian President Vladimir Putin meets his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa. Russia and South Africa are both members of BRICS – the alliance of rising economic and geopolitical powers. South Africa has consistently ignored Western anti-Russian sanctions, citing historically warm relations with Moscow. Likewise, in February 2023, Russia, South Africa and China carried out military drills in the Indian Ocean. The meeting between Putin and Ramaphosa precedes a summit between the Russian president and African leaders to find ways for a peaceful settlement to the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Putin meets with leaders of African countries in St Petersburg
Putin meets with leaders of African countries in St Petersburg
Putin Meets South African President Ramaphosa in St. Petersburg

14:45 GMT 17.06.2023 (Updated: 14:46 GMT 17.06.2023)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
After bilateral talks, the Russian president will also meet with other African leaders from Senegal, Zambia, the Comoros and Egypt to discuss their plan for a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Saint Petersburg where Russian President Vladimir Putin meets his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa.
Russia and South Africa are both members of BRICS – the alliance of rising economic and geopolitical powers. South Africa has consistently ignored Western anti-Russian sanctions, citing historically warm relations with Moscow. Likewise, in February 2023, Russia, South Africa and China carried out military drills in the Indian Ocean.
The meeting between Putin and Ramaphosa precedes a summit between the Russian president and African leaders to find ways for a peaceful settlement to the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
© Ruptly
