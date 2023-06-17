https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/putin-thanks-doctors-working-in-special-operation-zone-on-medical-worker-day-1111254260.html

Putin Thanks Doctors Working in Special Operation Zone on Medical Worker Day

Putin congratulated medical workers, especially those working in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine.

"Medical Worker Day is, above all, a professional holiday, but millions of Russians know about it and are delighted to be able to wish doctors, paramedics, nurses and orderlies a happy holiday, tell them how much respect they have for their work, and express their gratitude and admiration," Putin said in a Sunday statement. The president pointed out that people have gained a deeper appreciation for the efforts of medical workers following the coronavirus pandemic. The Russian president also highlighted the work of the medical community in Donbas. The Medical Worker Day is officially celebrated in Russia, as well as Belarus and several other countries, on the third Sunday of June each year.

