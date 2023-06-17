https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/ronnies-wretched-reality-1111234907.html
Ronnie's Wretched Reality
Florida Governor and Presidential Hopeful Ron DeSantis did not get the reaction in the polls he was hoping for after touring early primary states.
According to a recent poll in New Hampshire, former US President Donald Trump is leading the field of declared candidates with 47% to DeSantis' 13%, no other candidate is out of double digits. When facing head-to-head, DeSantis fares only slightly better, with Trump leading him 49-23%.In April, Trump had a commanding but conceivably reachable lead of 57-35% in Iowa against DeSantis, but a more recent poll revealed that Trump's lead had grown to 60-33%. That indicates that either DeSantis' tour made him less popular with Iowa Republicans or the federal indictment against Trump made the former commander-in-chief more popular.DeSantis formerly worked as a lawyer for the infamous Guantanamo Bay US military prison in Cuba, the site of torture and numerous other human rights violations and where at least 30 prisoners are held without charges. While there are currently no public job listings for the military site, if Trump does assume office, he may be able to find room for his longtime frenemy from Florida.
According to a recent poll in New Hampshire, former US President Donald Trump is leading the field of declared candidates with 47% to DeSantis’ 13%, no other candidate is out of double digits. When facing head-to-head, DeSantis fares only slightly better, with Trump leading him 49-23%.
In April, Trump had a commanding but conceivably reachable lead of 57-35% in Iowa against DeSantis, but a more recent poll revealed that Trump’s lead had grown to 60-33%. That indicates that either DeSantis’ tour made him less popular with Iowa Republicans or the federal indictment against Trump made the former commander-in-chief more popular.
DeSantis formerly worked as a lawyer for the infamous Guantanamo Bay US military prison in Cuba, the site of torture and numerous other human rights violations and where at least 30 prisoners are held without charges. While there are currently no public job listings for the military site, if Trump does assume office, he may be able to find room for his longtime frenemy from Florida.