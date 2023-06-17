International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Launched Group Strike on Decision-Making Center of Ukraine's Armed Forces
Russia Launched Group Strike on Decision-Making Center of Ukraine's Armed Forces
The Russian military carried out a group strike with long-range precision weapons on one of the decision-making centers of the Ukrainian armed forces on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"On June 16, the Russian armed forces carried out a group strike with long-range high-precision sea- and air-launched weapons on one of the decision-making centers of the Ukrainian armed forces. The purpose of the strike was achieved. The targeted facility was hit," the ministry said.Ukraine launched its long-hyped counteroffensive earlier this month which ran into well-prepared Russian defense lines. According to the latest data, Kiev has already lost 186 tanks and 418 armored vehicles, including German Leopards falsely considered by Kiev regime as wunderwaffe (wonder weapon). The death toll among Ukrainians is high according to Russia's Ministry of Defense: in the first ten days between June 4 and June 14, Kiev lost 7500 soldiers. In the past few days, Kiev has lost an additional several hundred troops.
12:02 GMT 17.06.2023
The Russian military carried out a group strike with long-range precision weapons on one of the decision-making centers of the Ukrainian armed forces on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"On June 16, the Russian armed forces carried out a group strike with long-range high-precision sea- and air-launched weapons on one of the decision-making centers of the Ukrainian armed forces. The purpose of the strike was achieved. The targeted facility was hit," the ministry said.
Ukraine launched its long-hyped counteroffensive earlier this month which ran into well-prepared Russian defense lines. According to the latest data, Kiev has already lost 186 tanks and 418 armored vehicles, including German Leopards falsely considered by Kiev regime as wunderwaffe (wonder weapon).
The death toll among Ukrainians is high according to Russia's Ministry of Defense: in the first ten days between June 4 and June 14, Kiev lost 7500 soldiers. In the past few days, Kiev has lost an additional several hundred troops.
